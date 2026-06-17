Business News | Vogue India Features Dr. Rasha Kelej for Her Commitment to Women-Led Development and Leading With Purpose and Style

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 17: Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation, has been featured by the leading lifestyle media publication Vogue India. The feature article, titled "Empowering Change: Dr. Rasha Kelej's Vision for Women-Led Development", highlights her inspiring leadership journey, her vision for empowering women and girls through education and healthcare, and the transformative impact of Merck Foundation's programs in advancing healthcare capacity, breaking infertility stigma, supporting girl education, and driving social change across Africa and beyond.

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Click here to read the full Vogue India article: https://www.vogue.in/promotion/empowering-change-dr-rasha-kelejs-vision-for-women-led-development

Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and One of 100 Most Influential African Women (2019-present) shared, "I am truly honoured to be featured by Vogue India, yet again. As a long-time reader of Vogue, I have always admired its ability to celebrate fashion, individuality, and influential voices. This feature not only highlights the impact of my work but also reflects a message I strongly believe in that women should never feel they must compromise their femininity to become effective leaders. Leadership today is multidimensional; it is not only about the decisions we make, but also about how we present ourselves and represent our mission. I believe confidence, authenticity, professionalism, and personal style can coexist seamlessly, and that embracing our individuality can make us stronger leaders and role models for others."

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Beyond her personal leadership journey, The Vogue India feature also highlights Dr. Kelej's close collaboration with 33 African and Asian First Ladies, through which she champions programs that empower women in healthcare and STEM, break infertility stigma, support girls' education, and create lasting impact in communities across Africa and Asia.

Under Dr. Rasha Kelej's leadership, Merck Foundation has transformed the lives of millions through their impactful programs including the "Merck Foundation Scholarships Program", through which more than 2,600 scholarships have been provided for healthcare providers from 52 countries in 44 critical and underserved medical specialties.

She also created the "Merck Foundation More Than a Mother" movement in 2015, one of the most impactful and widely recognized campaigns, that aims to empower infertile and childless women through access to information, education, health and change of mindset. The campaign is building quality and equitable Reproductive and Fertility Care capacity, breaking infertility stigma, raising awareness about infertility prevention & male infertility, and Supporting Girl Education.

As a passionate advocate for supporting girls' education, Dr. Kelej has launched the Merck Foundation Educating Linda program, which provides annual scholarships to high-performing yet underprivileged schoolgirls, in partnership with African first Ladies. To date, more than 1,500 annual scholarships are awarded to African schoolgirls from 21 countries, covering school fees and other essential educational expenses, including books and uniforms, enabling them to complete their education and reach their full potential.

The article also showcases how Dr. Kelej has leveraged innovative and creative platforms, including media, fashion, music, animation films, and storybooks, to raise awareness about critical social and health issues. Through these initiatives, Merck Foundation has been able to engage communities and create culture shift in communities across Africa and beyond.

The feature also spotlights Dr. Kelej's distinctive style and fashion presence while offering insights into the personal philosophy that has guided her journey, she shares, "My learnings and takeaways from my work and journey have been to never give up and always be yourself. Be consistent, persistent, and disciplined. Not only in your work commitments and goals, but also in your personal ones, such as daily exercise, healthy eating, and self-development, to stay relevant. Most importantly, practice daily stress management, which is the key to sustainable high performance."

To learn more about Dr. Rasha Kelej's journey, visit her Social Media Handles: Instagram, Facebook, X, and YouTube.

And Merck Foundation Social Media Handles: Facebook, Instagram, X, and YouTube.

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