Surat (Gujarat) [India], September 20 (ANI/PNN): Be it eating out, shopping, or booking tickets, e-commerce sites have become the go-to place for most people.

While a majority prefer buying garments online, the buying and selling of fabrics is still done in the same traditional way. This is, however, set to change, as Vogzy.com, a portal dedicated to an unparalleled range of curated fabrics, has commenced operations.

Vogzy is poised to emerge as a one-stop-shop for top-notch fabrics that are impossible to find anywhere else. The e-commerce platform is set to usher in a sea change in the way fabrics are sourced in India, be it by top designers, garment manufacturers, or aspiring designers.

While designers have already employed the internet and social media to increase sales, the creation of Vogzy enables them to buy the tools of the trade on the same platform.

"The trend of buying and selling apparel online has become very popular in recent years, but fabrics are still sourced from local stores in textile hubs such as Surat. We are passionate about fabrics, and we want to create a lot of good things. Vogzy.com has been inspired by this huge gap in the textile value chain and the huge market potential it offers. The portal will allow us to reach thousands of budding designers across India directly," said Tina Marfatia, founder of Vogzy.com.

The fabrics available on Vogzy are handcrafted from natural and biodegradable sources. They are free of harmful chemicals and are available in vibrant yet pleasing colour palettes and designs, making them ideal for Indian ethnic garments as well as Western wear.

Vogzy also works with designers in helping them curate personalised fusion fabrics based on their design requirements and giving them precisely what they desire in aesthetics, feel, texture, and strength.

"Our efforts are centralised on the experience of the designer. Using an online platform makes fabrics highly accessible, from metropolitan areas to two and three-tier cities. In this way, we aim to empower designers and give them the tools to bring their creative visions to life," said Marfatia.

The fashion industry in India is poised for a significant leap due to rising incomes and a burgeoning middle class. Some estimates suggest that the market size will be ten times the current size in a few years, and Vogzy sees itself playing a pivotal role in the industry's growth.

"Our focus is on building relationships. We want to be partners in the growth journey of thousands of budding designers in India. We believe the industry will see the birth of many successful entrepreneurs," Tina added.

Chanderi silk, Gaji silk, pure organza silk, Russian silk, upada silk, cotton silk crush, new silky modal, and south silk are some of the silks and blends available on Vogzy.com. Chiffon, georgette, muslin, cotton, rayon, crepe, linen, satin weaves, and jacquard are some of the sustainable weaves sold on the website.

