Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 17 (ANI/PRNewswire): Celebrating India's 75 glorious years of Independence, Voltas Limited, India's No. 1 AC company, from the house of Tata's, launched a range of exciting offers on Voltas and Voltas Beko products for its consumers across India. The offer will begin from August 12 and will be valid until August 21, 2022.

Nation building and sustainability has always been at the heart of Voltas's philosophy. To encourage consumers to upgrade to energy-efficient and technologically advanced air conditioners, Voltas has introduced the 'Azadi Mahotsav' offer. The offer will allow consumers to exchange any operational old Split air conditioners of any capacity for a brand-new Voltas Split AC. This offer is applicable for Voltas' range of split air conditioners and can be availed through Voltas authorized channel partners and exclusive Brand Outlets.

With an effort to increase access to Voltas and Voltas Beko's dynamic range of products, the Company has introduced multiple finance offers including up to 15% Cashback on select Debit & Credit Cards and Easy EMI Finance offers through NBFCs. Additionally, Voltas is also offering up to Five Year Comprehensive Warranty to encourage purchases for home upgradation.

Commenting on the occasion, Pradeep Bakshi, MD and CEO, Voltas Limited, said, "Voltas has always been at the helm of nation building and we take pride in the fact that our state of art products are crafted in our country. We look forward to add excitement to the patriotic fervour by launching customer-centric offers for our customers that can be availed through our channel partners and exclusive Brand Outlets. With these offers, we are confident that we will add comfort and convenience to the lives of our patrons in India."

Voltas is geared up to kick start festive celebrations with the Independence Day Offer followed by exclusive festive season offers on the occasion of Onam for the Southern markets and Ganesh Chaturthi in the West. These offers and discounts will help its customers and make their purchasing process more rewarding.

Voltas Limited is a premier air conditioning and engineering solutions provider and a projects specialist. Founded in India in 1954, Voltas Limited is part of the Tata Group, and in addition to Room Air Conditioners, Voltas also has Air Coolers, Air Purifiers, Water Dispensers, Water Coolers, Commercial Refrigeration and Commercial Air Conditioning products in its portfolio. Voltas is one of the leading companies within the Tata group and is the undisputed market leader in room air conditioners in India, with a footprint of over 25,000+ customer touchpoints. It has also recently launched its range of Voltas Beko Home Appliances, through its JV in India, in equal partnership with Arcelik.

