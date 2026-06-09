Business News | Wagh Bakri Tea Group's Paras Desai Recognised with 'Champion of Change' Honour

VMPL

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 9: Mr. Paras Desai, Executive Director of Wagh Bakri Tea Group, has been recognised by the Lions Council of India, an initiative of the Lions Clubs International Foundation (LCIF), with the 'Champion of Change' Honour. The recognition celebrates individuals who have created a meaningful impact through their professional achievements and sustained contribution to society.

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Representing the fourth generation of leadership at Wagh Bakri Tea Group, Mr. Desai has played a pivotal role in strengthening one of India's most trusted tea brands while carrying forward a legacy spanning more than a century. Over the years, he has helped expand the company's footprint while preserving the values that have defined the Wagh Bakri name for generations. Under his leadership, the Group has continued to innovate and grow while remaining firmly rooted in its principles of trust, quality, responsibility and community welfare.

Beyond business, Mr. Desai has been a strong advocate for inclusive and sustainable development. Through the Wagh Bakri Foundation, he has championed initiatives spanning education, healthcare, women empowerment, environmental sustainability, rural development and animal welfare. His continued focus on community development reflects a belief that businesses have an important role to play in creating positive and lasting social impact.

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Commenting on the recognition, Mr. Desai said, "Growing up in a family business that has always believed in giving back, I have seen firsthand how businesses can become catalysts for positive change. This recognition is both humbling and encouraging, and strengthens our resolve to continue creating meaningful impact in the communities we serve."

The recognition was conferred by Mr. Ramesh Prajapati, International Director, Lions Clubs International Foundation, who acknowledged Mr. Desai's contribution towards fostering responsible business leadership while championing initiatives that improve lives and strengthen communities.

The honour recognises Mr. Desai's contribution towards building a business that combines enduring growth with a deep commitment to community development and social responsibility, while reinforcing Wagh Bakri Tea Group's longstanding belief that business success and societal progress go hand in hand.

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