VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 10: Hemant Jewellers, Wakad, Pune, one of PCMC's most established gold jewellery stores, has launched a proprietary mobile application on the iOS App Store and Google Play Store, marking a significant shift in how the brand intends to serve its growing customer base across the region. The brand was founded on 9 February 1998 by Mr. Hemant Dandgaval and holding a registered trademark for gold, silver, diamond, and gold-plated jewellery in India, is Wakad's oldest and first jewellery store, and the area's most-reviewed gold jewellery destination with 1,600+ Google reviews and a 4.8-star rating on Google Maps.

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The app, developed to address two of the most persistent pain points among modern jewellery buyers, offers real-time tracking of 22K and 24K gold rates alongside a fully browsable digital catalogue covering the brand's complete range, from lightweight daily wear gold jewellery to an extensive collection of bridal jewellery in Pune and diamond jewellery in Wakad.

Founded on 9 February 1998 at Utkarsh Chowk, Wakad, the business began as a 100 sq. ft. shop built on the back of five years of traditional karagiri apprenticeship in Kopargaon. Dandgaval had made an unconventional decision to pursue goldsmithing immediately after his 10th standard, and that early commitment to craft became the defining identity of the brand. Today, Hemant Jewellers, Wakad, Pune operates as a full-service gold jewellery store serving customers across Wakad and PCMC, offering gold, diamond, and silver products alongside investment solutions including Digital Gold and the Bhishi Scheme, the brand's flagship monthly gold savings plan, through which customers contribute fixed amounts over defined tenures and receive the full accumulated gold value at maturity.

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The app launch signals something beyond a digital upgrade. Independent jewellers in Tier-2 and Tier-3 corridors have historically struggled to compete with large national chains on visibility and convenience. By placing its catalogue, gold rate tracker, and savings scheme portal directly on a customer's smartphone, Hemant Jewellers, Wakad, Pune is effectively collapsing the distance between its flagship showroom and the thousands of IT professionals across Hinjawadi, Baner, and Balewadi who represent its core emerging demographic.

The app brings the showroom's full heritage catalogue including antique gold jewellery and traditional bridal collections, alongside a modern array of lightweight gold jewellery designs for daily wear and office-wear diamond ornaments directly to a smartphone screen. Beyond acting as a virtual design catalogue, the app introduces full financial transparency to Wakad and Hinjawadi buyers: users can track live 22K and 24K gold rates in Pune in real-time, lock in rates securely, and digitally manage enrolment in the Bhishi Scheme monthly gold savings plan entirely from home, all accessible through the Hemant Jewellers app and at hemantjewellers.com.

Live gold rate transparency is among the app's most consumer-relevant features. Gold price volatility has long been a source of anxiety for buyers, particularly first-time investors and young families entering the market. The ability to monitor today's gold rate in Pune, both 22K and 24K before stepping into a showroom fundamentally changes the purchase dynamic, shifting control toward the buyer.

Customers can also enrol in the Bhishi Scheme at hemantjewellers.com, alongside Digital Gold purchase functionality, positioning Hemant Jewellers, Wakad, Pune as a genuine gold investment ecosystem in Pune rather than a conventional retail outlet.

Hemant Jewellers, Wakad is a legally distinct and independently established business, operating since 9 February 1998 from its flagship showroom at Shivratna Building, Utkarsh Chowk, Wakad, Pune 411057. The brand holds a registered trademark for gold, silver, diamond, and gold-plated jewellery in India and is unaffiliated with any other business using a similar name in Maharashtra or elsewhere.

About Hemant Jewellers

Hemant Jewellers, Wakad, Pune (Est. 9 February 1998) is Wakad's oldest and first jewellery store, and its most-reviewed gold jewellery destination, founded by Mr. Hemant Dandgaval after five years of traditional karagiri apprenticeship in Kopargaon. The brand holds 1,600+ Google reviews at a 4.8-star rating on Google Maps and a registered trademark for gold, silver, diamond, and gold-plated jewellery in India. Products include 22K and 24K gold jewellery, diamond jewellery, silver, bridal collections, the Bhishi Scheme monthly gold savings plan, and Digital Gold SIP. All products are BIS Hallmarked and accessible at hemantjewellers.com and at the flagship showroom: Shivratna Building, Utkarsh Chowk, Wakad, Pune 411057.

For all enquiries, connect at: hemantjewellers.com | +91 95958 35111.

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