New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): Easyrewardz, India's leading end-to-end CLM & Loyalty solution provider firm today announced the reaching of its 10-year milestone with unwavering support of dedicated employees and partner-client network.

Easyrewardz has seen exceptional growth in the ten years since its inception in 2011 as a CRM solution provider. From providing solutions only for the Retail sector, Easyrewardz has expanded its domain expertise to being an end-to-end CLM & Loyalty solution provider.

Easyrewardz now caters to multiple industries including BFSI, B2B, Healthcare, Entertainment, Hospitality and more. The company has helped more than 180 partner brands during this period including Kotak Mahindra, Levi's, Bata, The Body Shop, PVR Cinemas, Motherhood Hospitals, Hyatt Hotels, amongst many more.

Easyrewardz was co-founded by four entrepreneurs Soumya Chatterjee, Angad Singh, Tejas Kadakia, and Sapan Kadakia. Their focus from the beginning has been to create and reward loyalty, build brand advocacy, and maximize ROI by improving referrals, retention, redemption and profitability. The varied background and industry experiences of the founders helped them partner with top brands across industries to elevate customer experience.

Thus, setting Easyrewardz on the path to exponential growth and becoming trendsetters in the CLM and loyalty sector.

Speaking on the occasion, Easyrewardz Co-founder & CEO, Soumya Chatterjee said, "This is a huge moment for all of us at Easyrewardz. For us it was never just about getting the next client and then moving on, we were always looking to create meaningful partnerships with our clients - where the aim was always to create a sense of brand affinity in the consumers mind. Turning 10 is an achievement that allows us to look back and reflect on the journey. It is also a thumbs up to what we always believed that personalized CX was always going to be the next big revolution across industries, and I am happy to say that our belief is turning into reality. In contrast to the trend in 2011, most executives and investors now recognize that maximum ROI can only be attained by retaining customers and creating brand advocacy." He further spoke about the plans for future by adding, "Our goal now is to expand rapidly in BFSI & Healthcare as both these industries have been close to the Executive team and we have partnered with market leaders to create innovative and cutting-edge solutions leveraging and marrying our deep understanding of customers behaviour."

Emphasising his appreciation for Easyrewardz talented team he added, "The next milestones will come faster as we expand into new territories and markets; I look forward to aligning with all of you for joint growth. Let's share in what each of you want to be and what you want to have in the next 3/5/7 years of your life. Let us work together to help you achieve that."

Easyrewardz is a Flipkart-backed company that operates in nurturing lifelong customer relationships by offering an engaging brand experience and managing customer lifecycle. Easyrewardz, a cloud-based, industry-agnostic CLM platform, integrated with all brand's touchpoints, leverages the power of personalization by analysing data at every step of customer journey with its 360° CLM solutions.

