Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 29: India's leading and fastest-emerging AR, VR, and Metaverse development company, Augment Works, has developed WappBiz, a cutting-edge software designed to streamline marketing efforts through intelligent WhatsApp bots. WappBiz is tailored to serve various industries, including education, real estate, healthcare, fitness, e-commerce, and marketing. This user-friendly platform features an all-in-one CRM, unlimited bulk messaging capabilities, safeguards against WhatsApp bans, automated chatbots, comprehensive campaign management tools, multiple user logins, rich media support, and a detailed analytics dashboard.

In a move poised to transform online customer engagement, leveraging the power of the WhatsApp Business API, WappBiz will deliver innovative business solutions and automation services. This initiative enables companies to efficiently manage customer queries and analyze data, ultimately driving sales and organizational growth. Additionally, Wappbiz's WhatsApp CRM application includes a one-of-a-kind "WhatsApp Chatbot" feature, which allows businesses to automatically respond to client queries, ensuring top-notch customer support on a global scale.

One of the key masterminds behind this product and founder of Augment Works, Ghanshyam Sharma said, "Driven by a strong mission to improve communication management and elevate customer experience, our dedicated team of experts has meticulously crafted WappBiz. By harnessing state-of-the-art technologies, we aim to create immersive experiences that not only enrich user interactions but also transform the landscape of online businesses. With WappBiz, we aim to revolutionize how businesses connect with their customers in the digital world."

In a significant leap forward for marketing technology, a new suite of Whatsapp business API solutions promises to revolutionize how companies communicate with their audiences. By enabling businesses to send tailored messages to specific individuals, the platform aims to enhance engagement, boost conversions, and drive revenue through targeted campaigns.

Furthermore, it enables businesses to now monitor every message throughout their journey--from sending to delivery and reading--allowing for data-driven insights that increase the effectiveness of future campaigns. In addition, the solution offers seamless lead assignment to team members in real-time, promoting swift follow-ups and fostering customer satisfaction. This innovative approach is set to streamline communication strategies and empower different business verticals to create more personalized experiences for their customers which is the need of the hour.

WhatsApp is the preferred messaging platform in over 180 countries, with more than 3 billion users globally. Recent data indicates that over 50 million companies utilize WhatsApp for marketing purposes. Customers increasingly prefer using WhatsApp as a customer service channel. With this context, WappBiz offers a new WhatsApp CRM and automation tool that prioritizes user-friendly functionality. This tool includes multi-user access, supports rich media, and provides detailed analytics, all while ensuring compliance to minimize the risk of WhatsApp bans. To date, over 4 million messages have been sent using this platform, with clients spanning more than 10 industries and a global presence in over 30 Countries. WappBiz anticipates onboarding over 5,000 customers in the financial year 2025-26.

