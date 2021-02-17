Delhi NCR [India], February 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): COVID-19 has definitely been one of the most onerous, tumultuous, and defining epoch of our generation. Leaders, organizations, and businesses worldwide were encountered with daunting challenges and uncharted waters while dealing with the severe implications of COVID-19. Needless to say, the realty sector was no exception to the sweeping ambiguity and uncertainty of this situation.

Consequently, property transactions dipped to near-zero during the lockdown phase, resulting in numerous challenges for the real estate sector. Apart from liquidity constraints, the sector was also met with operational challenges such as supply chain interdependence and reverse the exodus of labourers.

However, as the situation started to improve in the unlock phases, Wave renewed its strength and kick-started construction. While others were cautiously biding their time, unsure about their course of action, Wave City aspired to find opportunity in adversity. They made use of the time to develop a robust yet flexible project continuity plan to absorb the evolving market dynamics. Not for a second did Wave falter in making its customers' dream of smart, sustainable, and affordable housing a reality, even in the face of a pandemic.

Wave city, a smart, sustainable, and hi-tech city that caters to the modern lifestyle of today's house owner, is ranked highly amongst limited smart city projects in India that have been entrusted to a private enterprise. Expansive lung space, choicest of amenities, and smart technology adoption across the project has enabled an enriching lifestyle for our currently residing 700 plus

(still counting) happy families. Their delight is a remarkable testament to our efforts and commitment to our project.

Manpreet Singh Chadha, Chairman, Wave Group, shares "At Wave City, we aim to provide the best of amenities and a distinct living experience to our residents. We consistently strive to build aesthetically pleasing best-in-class properties that really make a positive difference to people's quality of life. Paying heed to every aspect of a top-notch property - May it be design, utility, sustainability, or ease of living - Wave City Ghaziabad aims to tick all the boxes."

The project actualizing the developer's vision of a 'distinct living experience', offers an array of units, from low rise well-equipped apartments to independent floors as well as plots and ultra-modern luxury units that meet the varied requirements of a discerning clientele. Wave City lies in proximity to NH24 ensuring smooth connectivity of the region with Delhi and the world beyond.

It has close to 6.5 acres of the area earmarked for lush green parks. Approximately 1000 acres of open spaces have been planted with lakhs of trees to provide a green canopy in time and facilitate pollution-free and healthy living.

Apart from the landscaping and greenery, adequate space tracks as well as fields for outdoor games. A 4.5-acre parcel of land is already being developed for sports facilities such as football, lawn tennis, basketball, and cricket and is expected to be operational in 2021 itself. Meeting the requirements of all age groups, the city has the provision of smart transportation - a fleet of e-rickshaw service at residents' disposal. Wave has tied up with Jio to launch 'JIO FIBER City' providing 24*7 internet connectivity to its residents.

It is a shining benchmark in safety measures for other emerging affordable housing projects across North India. Besides a police chowki in the vicinity, the city runs a robust internal security system. The entire gated complex is peppered with high definition PTZ (Pan-Tilt-Zoom)/CCTV cameras coupled with the presence of 80 security guards per shift. A dedicated QRT (Quick Response Team) is available 24x7 to tackle any emergencies.

Wave's unrelenting spirit to go beyond the ordinary and provide unparalleled living experience to the homebuyers has stood strong for decades. In keeping with this spirit, Wave City is coming up with an ultra-modern luxury residential project located at Oakwood Enclave called 'Veridia'. This project offers a range of premium floors in the configuration of 3 bedroom floors and 5 bedroom duplexes that also includes a green terrace. The beauty of this project lies in the details. These details make Veridia an epitome of a rich lifestyle. It is well equipped with all the high-end amenities such as a state-of-the-art clubhouse, swimming pool, gym, multipurpose hall, games room, and day-care.

Wave builds not with brick and mortar but on trust and partnership, ingredients that last forever in the hearts and minds of every Wave City owner and resident. Wave City is a live example of 'Ek Naya Basta Hua Shahar' in its true sense.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)