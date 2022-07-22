New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI/SRV): Wavesys Global, an American multinational, is a video intelligence-based technology leader with deep knowledge of distinct vertical security requirements and offers global solutions. During this fiscal year, Wavesys is planning to appoint regional distributors in different regions of India along with a national distributor with a Pan India presence. We are evaluating various options to make it convenient to source our products for our channel partners and end customers. We want to go beyond our pre-existing relationships and invest in a strong partner network for the country. By leveraging our technology, our partners can generate profitable growth.

In a further boost to the company's efforts to continuously present its solution to different markets, Wavesys has chalked a market penetration strategy for the Asia Pacific Region. We plan to have India, the world's fastest-growing economy, as the regional centre for the pacific. India is poised to be a large economy by herself and is equidistant from the Middle East and East Asian markets. Our direct presence in India will help us take the Himalayan leap towards growth in these markets.

Most Security product manufacturers are box movers and provide a limited warranty as a token for post-sales support. At Wavesys, we firmly believe in investing in post-sales support. We shall provide post-sales commissioning as well as system maintenance support to our partners and end customers.

Identifying a customer's pain point is the key to selling. For a long, CCTV and Access control products are not supported enough by the original equipment manufacturers. Post-sales warranty and post-warranty support encapsulate the pain points of the customer - their bugbears. Pain point matter more in B2B business, because B2B customer is looking to buy a solution to the problem. The problems are compounded by changing aspects of the company's culture as a result of lost physical space and team proximity. Most often, customers are left to the mercy of the system integrators. The unpredictability of the system integration business further aggravates the customer's problems. Thus, by appointing an agency with on-field staff spread pan India who shall dedicatedly take care of post-sales support and service, Wavesys appears to fix the perennial problem facing the industry.

Wavesys Global specializes in Video Content Analytics, Video Management Software, IP Cameras and IP Access Control Solutions. Wavesys Global offer a complete analytics suite with features like speed violation, counting, people tracker, zone and lines, object classification, pattern recognition, post estimation and many more.

Wavesys Facial Recognition is a biometric application designed to work with Wavesys Software and enterprise-grade servers. The technology assures system performance and reliability with live face detection, simultaneous multiple face recognition and fast face matching in 1-to-1 and 1-to-many modes using DNN. Wavesys Face Recognition is ideally suited for human resource control applications as well as for security and enforcement applications.

In IP CCTV, Wavesys has three series of products viz. are IP10 Budget Series, IP30 Intelligent Analytics series and IP50 Deep Learning Series Cameras. Wavesys also offers an open platform video management software which is integrated with over 5000 cameras and 15000 devices at the SDK level.

To know more about Wavesys, including their new generation deep learning multi-layered solutions, please contact them at sales.apac@wavesysglobal.com or www.wavesysglobal.com

