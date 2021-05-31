Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 31 (ANI/NewsVoir): For working professionals, saving and investing should be the top priorities when it comes to budgeting their earnings. This is one reason why one must actively seek out better ways of investing their money.

With the prevalent unprecedented market fluctuations, smart investors are on the lookout for safer investment avenues. Low risk and optimum returns should be the two most sought-after features in the current scenario. One investment avenue that has stood the test of time is, the fixed deposit. Fixed deposits offer safety of returns as well as stable growth of one's savings.

Reasons to choose Bajaj Finance online FD

Fixed deposit is offered by post offices, various banks and non-banking financial companies. With many options available, parking one's surplus earnings from bonuses received, in an easy and safe option could be a challenging task. Bajaj Finance is one such financier that not only offers its investors attractive FD rates, but, also a suite of other benefits.

Here's why investing in a Bajaj Finance FD can be a smart move.

Safety of returns

To withdraw generous returns at maturity, one should invest in a Bajaj Finance online FD. Senior citizens applying can get an additional rate benefit of 0.25 per cent over and above the base rate, whereas, young investors can also benefit from an additional 0.10 per cent by applying online. With returns up to 6.75% one can expect to grow their savings and yield a substantial amount at maturity.

Suppose one invests Rs 1 lakh in a Bajaj Finance FD for a 5-year tenor. The below table shows how different tenors affect interest gains and returns at maturity.

Thus, one can look at attractive FD rates, applicable to different tenors. With the assurance of guaranteed returns on one's deposit, Bajaj Finance online FD can be a preferred investment tool for individuals looking to grow their savings easily.

Online investment process

One doesn't have to suffer the exhaustion of waiting in long queues, as investments can be made in Bajaj Finance online FD plans from the comfort of one's home. The Bajaj Finance online FD form and cKYC document verification process will make the overall experience better. An additional FD interest rate of 0.10 per cent can be earned by utilizing this end-to-end paperless investment procedure.

Also, the flexible lock-in period allows one to set a tenor between 12 and 60 months, giving them the freedom of customizing their FD plans as per their requirements. For confirming the returns that apply to the FD type and tenor one has decided to go with, they can visit the fixed deposit calculator page available on Bajaj Finserv's website.

Easy liquification and laddering deposits

It is recommended to ladder deposits, instead of investing all the savings in one fixed deposit, if easy liquification is what one aims for. This not only enables them to balance the effect of fluctuating interest rates on their deposits, but also helps them to collect returns of multiple FDs and deposit it into a high-paying fixed deposit in the future.

This multi-deposit feature helps one to invest in several fixed deposits at once. Also, the choice of selecting the FD tenor, amount, and type of FD would be at their disposal.

Bajaj Finance online FD is a haven for investing earnings. This can be verified from the high credit ratings it has received from CRISIL (FAAA) and ICRA (MAAA) which are the leading credit rating agencies in India.

Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending company of Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market catering to more than 44 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company's product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loan against Property, Small Business Loans, Home loans, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Commercial lending/SME Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits. Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today.

