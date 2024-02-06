BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], February 6: London-based WBR Corp has entered into the Singapore market as part of its strategic foray into Southeast Asia. As part of its strategic entry into the SEA market, WBR Corp conducted the inaugural edition of its flagship event, "Asia Business Conclave & Awards 2024", on January 31, 2024, at the Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel in Singapore. Themed "Enabling Business Growth", the conclave hosted insightful discussions covering a spectrum of critical topics, including Bilateral Trade Opportunities, Investment Landscape, Digital Transformation, Startup Ecosystems, Education, Infrastructure Development, Economic Policies and Regulations, Sustainable Business Practices, and Financial Cooperation. The event was graced by Dr Kiran Bedi (IPS(Retd), Author, Former LG Puducherry, AsianTennisChamp, MagsaysayAwardee, IIT, Founder - NGOs @navjyotiindiafoundation, @indiavisionfoundation as the Chief Guest and Keynote Speaker) and Guest of Honors Vikram Nair - Member of Parliament, Singapore, HE SOK Khoeun - Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Cambodia to the Republic of Singapore and Jamuna Govindaraju - Executive Director, SICCI. The event saw participation from more than 150 guests including 60+ distinguished business and professionals from Japan, Malaysia, Cambodia, Singapore, Thailand & India, representing varied industry spheres. The Conclave saw multiple panel discussions featuring eminent panelists like Vikram Nair - MP Singapore, Dr C J Meadows - Chief, Innovation & Entrepreneurship Center Head, Consulting MBA, SP Jain School Of Global Management, CA Chairman, ICAI - Singapore, Ankur Periwal - Managing Director KPT Pipes Limited, Dona Amelia - Co-founder & Member Service Director at EGN Singapore, Malaysia & MD EGN Indonesia, Neha Thakkar - Policy Expert, Expat Advising, Harvard Mason Fellow, HJ Zuber Mohd Isa, MD-Britay Asia, Sissi Goh - TEDX Speaker & Wealth Management Expert, Dr Arvinder Singh - Cosmetic Dermatologist- World Record Holder| Business Coach for Healthcare, Ruchika Singhal - Co Founder, Ipse Ipsa Ipsum, Yohanes Jeffry Johary - Senior Executive level as Growth-and-Value-Creation Architect. S K Sahu, Director, WBR Corp expressed - "We are excited about curating impactful events through this collaboration. Our objective is to establish a formidable footprint in the SEA market, broadening the exposure and awareness of our work beyond the boundaries of London and India." WBR Corp Asia Business Excellence Awards 2024 are a salute to those who have not only weathered challenges but have also embraced them as opportunities for growth and development.

In a world marked by innovation, resilience, and dedication, these awards serve as a beacon, recognizing and honoring organizations and individuals who have demonstrated exceptional commitment to excellence in various facets of business. The nominations we received were a testament to the outstanding contributions made by enterprises and professionals across diverse industries. The ceremony was meant to appreciate the contribution of organizations and business leaders who are the true inspiration of our future generation. Continuing growth in different sectors requires excellent performance by new entrepreneurs and expansion of existing businesses from various Asian nations, said Dr. Kiran Bedi on the occasion. Asia Business Excellence Awards 2024 were conferred to: National Cancer Society Malaysia (NCSM) - Innovative Leadership In Multisectoral Sustainable Collaboration Strategies in Health KPT Piping System Private Limited - Export Leaders in PPR Pipes & Fittings (India) Beauty Project by NCSM, ACF and Astellas - Transformative Approach to Health Prevention in Asia Dr. Sangramsinh Mali - Social Iconic Impact Award for Contribution Towards Environment & Global Peace Dona Amelia - The Asia Empowerment Connector Award Lutfal Haque - Distinguished Social Worker & Entrepreneur of the Year Somnath Adak - Dynamic Leader in Accounting Profession Syner Group - Leadership in Innovative & Sustainable Access Strategies for Asia BriTay Asia - Innovative Green Mobility Excellence Award (Asia) Kant Multispeciality Hospital And Heart Care Centre - Best Emerging Hospital With Latest Treatment Technology - India Rajesh Kumar - Leader in Social Impact & Awareness (Asia) Alok Infotech - Most Promising Digital Marketing Company of the Year Health On Top - Leading Health & Wellness Brand of the Year Virdi Eye Hospital - Most Promising Hospital for Comprehensive Eye Treatment & Surgical Training Dr B Ravindra Prasad - Most Promising Consultant for Rare Metals Dr. Arvinder Singh - Global Mastermind in Innovative Healthcare Education Irenic International Education Services Private Limited - Most Dependable Overseas Education Consultants of the Year SSV Capital - Most Promising Sustainable Multi-Class Asset Management & Investment Firm Manoj Thakur - Yoga Pioneer Excellence Award - Celebrating 25 Years of Empowering Lives in Singapore Fit Elegance Limited - Most Trusted Clothing Brand in Bangladesh ASM Green Designs Private Limited - Most Prominent School Architecture Firm of the Year Dr Thanubuddi Vamshhi Vardhan Reddy - Most Admired Real Estate Professional of the Year Mindscape Design - Most Promising Firm for Innovative, Sustainable Green Architecture & Timeless Designs Tunwal E Motors Pvt. Ltd. - Leading Electric Two-Wheeler Manufacturing Company of the Year Vivek Chawla Studio - Best Wedding Photography & Cinematography Studio of the Year IPAN Real Estate Pvt. Ltd. - Most Promising Real Estate Service Provider of the Year "Platforms like Asia Business Conclave and Awards result in improvement in the visibility and popularity of the participants and provide excellent networking opportunities. It also positively impacts the overall quality of products and services, the awardees offer to their clients as they have a reputation to live up to, effectively enabling them to rise to match the international standards," said S Gupta, director of WBR Corp.

