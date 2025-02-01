PNN

New Delhi [India], February 1: New Delhi is set to host a historic convergence of creatives, innovators, policymakers, and start-ups as What Design Can Do (WDCD) presents its first-ever South Asian edition: WDCD Live Delhi 2025. Scheduled for March 8, 2025, at the India Habitat Centre, the event will explore the transformative power of design through three critical themes: Circularity, Radical Collaboration, and Innovative Technology.

As an institutional partner, The Design Village is proud to unveil an exceptional lineup of speakers who epitomize the role of design as a catalyst for meaningful change. WDCD Live Delhi 2025 provides a unique platform for attendees to engage in strategic discussions, build international networks, and delve into the intersections of education, design, and innovation.

"At What Design Can Do, we believe that design has the power to transform the world. WDCD Live Delhi 2025 is a unique opportunity to bring together diverse voices--from designers to innovators--to explore how we can collectively respond to the challenges of climate change. It's time to rethink, reimagine, and redesign the systems that shape our future", said Richard van der Laken, Co-Founder and Creative Director of What Design Can Do (WDCD).

Ayush Chauhan, Co-Founder of Unbox Cultural Futures said, "At Unbox, we've always believed in the power of interdisciplinary collaborations to drive meaningful change. WDCD Live Delhi 2025 offers a unique opportunity to unite designers and innovators in confronting the climate crisis with creative, people-centered solutions. As the first-ever WDCD event in South Asia, we're excited to see how this festival will amplify diverse voices and inspire ideas for a more sustainable future of our region."

Mridu Sahai Patnaik, Co-Founder of The Design Village said, "WDCD is a great chance to show the world the ambition of design and designers. How it connects with impact and how it is no longer just about aesthetics. It is how design can change the world, and should, do so meaningfully."

Meet the Thought Leaders Shaping the Future of SustainabilityLeading the conversation is an outstanding lineup of creative forces--philanthropy heads, industry leaders, design innovators, and social design practitioners--working across policy, material innovation, and community engagement:

* Sandeep Virmani (IN) - Founder of Hunnarshala - the architect, environmentalist, and social entrepreneur who focuses on the process of design and planning, emphasizing the idea of communities as the foundation of all building activities.* Monish Siripurapu (IN) - Architect and founder of Ant Studio, blending cutting-edge architecture with sustainability.* Emma Van Der Leest (NL) - Bio Designer and Researcher, blending craft, science, and innovation into new sustainable materials.* Somnath Ray (US) - Innovator & CEO of CLIP (US), revolutionizing the future of energy and technology.* Kailash Nadh (IN) - CTO of Zerodha and Founder of Rainmatter Foundation -- a philanthropic initiative that works on climate change projects.* Abhimanyu Singhal & Depanshu Gola (IND) - Architects & Creators behind Breathe Easy, an organisation using traditional building techniques to tackle indoor air pollution.* Deepali Khanna (IN) - Head of The Rockefeller Foundation's Asia Regional Office, driving transformative climate action in the region.* Shashank Mani (IN) - Founder of Jagriti Yatra, inspiring the next generation of leaders.

WDCD Live Delhi 2025 perfectly aligns with The Design Village's mission to nurture the next generation of designers as changemakers. The event offers an opportunity to engage in critical discussions on the future of design and architecture in India while fostering connections with international leaders, firms, and creative peers. Participants will gain valuable insights into sustainable design practices, innovative tools, and community-driven methodologies. This collaboration reaffirms The Design Village's commitment to empowering individuals to leverage design as a transformative force for addressing global challenges and shaping a regenerative future.

Mark Your Calendars: March 8, 2025.Location: India Habitat Centre, New Delhi.Register now: WDCD Live Delhi 2025 Registration

