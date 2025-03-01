New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that we need to utilise the full agricultural potential of the country to reach even bigger targets.

Speaking at the post-budget webinar focused on agriculture and rural prosperity, PM Modi emphasised that this year's budget, the first full budget of the third term of the government, not only reflects the continuity of policies but also expands the vision of a developed India.

Also Read | WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: Get Wrestling PLE Live Telecast Details on TV With Time in IST.

He highlighted two primary goals: the development of the agricultural sector and the prosperity of rural areas.

Speaking in the webinar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "We need to utilise the full agricultural potential of the country to reach even bigger targets."

Also Read | Nothing Phone 3a, Nothing Phone 3a Pro Launch on March 4 in India; Know Expected Price, Specifications and Features of Smartphones From Phone 3a Series.

"We aim to ensure that no farmer is left behind. We consider agriculture as the primary engine of development," Prime Minister added.

He further reinforced the government's commitment to empowering farmers, stating that the aim is to take every farmer forward and give them the support they need.

PM Modi also acknowledged the impact of the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi, which was launched six years ago.

He said that through this initiative, nearly Rs 3.75 lakh crore has been directly transferred to the bank accounts of 11 crore farmers.

The Prime Minister also pointed to the government's broader vision of a developed India, underscoring the growing prosperity of the agricultural sector.

"Today, agricultural production is at record levels. In the past 10 years, production has increased from 265 million tonnes to over 330 million tonnes," he stated, noting that horticulture production has exceeded 350 million tonnes.

PM Modi credited initiatives such as the 'Beej Se Bazar Tak' program for the success in agriculture. Additionally, the government has introduced 'PM Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana' to focus on the development of 100 districts with the lowest agricultural productivity.

PM Modi also mentioned that the increasing awareness of nutrition has led to rising demand in horticulture, dairy, and fishery products.

"We have launched several programs to increase the production of fruits and vegetables," he said.

To support these efforts, PM Modi spoke about the creation of a farmer-centric digital infrastructure, which ensures that benefits from various schemes reach farmers across the country.

He also highlighted the success of the PM Matsya Sampada Yojana, which has doubled fish production and exports since its launch in 2019.

Reaffirming his government's commitment to rural prosperity, PM Modi emphasized initiatives like the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin, which has provided homes to millions of poor people, and efforts to financially empower self-help groups.

PM Modi further stated that the government aims to create 3 crore Lakhpati Didis, with more than 1.25 crore women already achieving this milestone.

The Prime Minister concluded by reiterating the government's focus on rural development and agricultural prosperity, reaffirming that India's journey toward becoming a developed nation is driven by the empowerment of its farmers. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)