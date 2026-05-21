Business News | WebyStrata: Reseller Hosting Provider in India for Agencies, Developers, and Businesses

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 21: As more Indian businesses move online, the requirement is no longer limited to buying a domain or launching a basic website. Businesses now need reliable hosting, scalable servers, professional websites, mobile applications, technical support, and a technology partner that can support them as they grow.

Also Read | Cockroach Janta Party X Account Withheld in India.

WebyStrata.com is addressing this need by offering reseller hosting, web hosting, VPS servers, dedicated servers, web design, and mobile app development services for customers across India. The company focuses on serving agencies, developers, startups, institutions, professionals, and growing businesses that need practical and dependable digital infrastructure.

Registered Private Limited Company with Business Credibility

Also Read | Sanjay Dutt Flies to the US for Routine Check-Up After Lung Cancer Recovery - Report.

WebyStrata.com is WebyStrata Cloud Technologies Private Limited, a registered private limited company in India. The company is incorporated under the Companies Act, 2013 with CIN U63112AP2026PTC124876 and is GST registered with GSTIN 37AAECW4204H1ZF.

Founded by Shaik Sai Meera, WebyStrata is being built with a clear focus on hosting infrastructure, cloud services, websites, applications, and digital business solutions. The company aims to provide Indian customers with a structured and accountable technology service provider instead of an informal or fragmented vendor experience.

DPIIT Recognized Startup in Enterprise Software and Cloud

WebyStrata is also recognized as a startup by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, under certificate number DIPP259373.

The recognition identifies WebyStrata under the Enterprise Software industry and Cloud sector, reflecting the company's focus on cloud-based technology services, hosting infrastructure, and digital solutions for modern businesses.

Reseller Hosting in India for Agencies and Developers

One of WebyStrata's key focus areas is reseller hosting in India. This service is designed for web designers, digital marketing agencies, IT consultants, developers, and entrepreneurs who want to offer hosting services to their own clients.

Instead of depending on a third-party hosting provider for every client project, agencies can manage hosting as part of their own service offering. This helps them provide a more complete solution to clients while also building recurring revenue from hosting services.

Agencies and developers can explore WebyStrata's reseller hosting services at https://www.webystrata.com/reseller-hosting.html.

Helping Agencies Build Recurring Hosting Revenue

Many web design and digital marketing businesses depend heavily on one-time project income. Reseller hosting gives them an opportunity to add a recurring service model by offering hosting, website management, and related support to their clients.

With reseller hosting, agencies can manage multiple client websites, create hosting plans, and provide hosting as part of their own business service. This is especially useful for agencies that already provide website design, SEO, digital marketing, e-commerce development, or IT support.

Web Hosting for Websites, WordPress, and E-commerce

Along with reseller hosting, WebyStrata provides web hosting for business websites, WordPress websites, ecommerce stores, blogs, landing pages, portfolios, and other online projects.

These hosting services are suitable for customers who want a stable online presence without handling server-level technical complexity. Businesses can use WebyStrata's hosting services to launch websites, manage online enquiries, and support their digital marketing activities.

VPS Servers and Dedicated Servers for Higher Performance

For businesses that need more control, performance, and scalability, WebyStrata offers VPS servers and dedicated servers.

These solutions are suitable for growing websites, e-commerce platforms, web applications, development environments, business portals, and customers who require dedicated resources or custom server configurations. VPS and dedicated server options help businesses move beyond basic shared hosting when their requirements become more advanced.

Web Designing and Mobile App Development Services

WebyStrata also provides web design, web development, and mobile app development services. This allows customers to work with the same company for hosting, servers, websites, and applications.

For businesses, this reduces coordination issues between multiple vendors. A company can plan its website, hosting, server setup, and mobile application through one technology partner, making the overall digital setup more organized and easier to manage.

One Company for Hosting, Servers, Websites, and Applications

WebyStrata's service model is built around the real journey of a growing business. A customer may start with domain and web hosting, then require a business website, later upgrade to a VPS server, and eventually need a mobile application, an e-commerce system, or a dedicated server.

By offering multiple services under one company, WebyStrata aims to support customers through different stages of their digital growth. This makes it useful for businesses that want long-term technical support instead of short-term vendor arrangements.

Why Credibility Matters in Hosting Services

Hosting is a critical service because it directly affects website availability, business communication, customer trust, and online sales. For agencies and businesses, choosing a provider with proper company registration, GST details, and startup recognition adds an extra layer of confidence.

WebyStrata's private limited company status, CIN, GST registration and DPIIT startup recognition help establish its credibility as a serious technology service provider for Indian customers.

Serving Customers Across India

WebyStrata focuses on serving customers across India, including agencies, developers, startups, educational institutions, service providers, ecommerce businesses, and growing companies.

With services covering reseller hosting, web hosting, VPS servers, dedicated servers, web designing, and mobile app development, WebyStrata is positioning itself as a complete technology partner for Indian businesses looking to build, host, and scale their digital presence.

Official website: https://www.webystrata.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)