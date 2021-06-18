Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 18 (ANI/BusinessWire India): WEEXPOINDIA Auto Show (#WAS2021) in association with the Government of Telangana At HITEX International Convention and Exhibition Centre, Hyderabad September, 16-19.

Massive 63000 square-meter display floor to feature South India's premier international motor show.

#WAS2021 Auto Show parks at the HITEX International Convention and Exhibition Centre, Hyderabad September 16-19.

This year's event will be open for 4 days, in the all-new HYBRID, online-offline (T2O) model, for Global Auto Brands to execute their major India Debut, feature pre-production, classic, exotic supercars & superbikes, unveil Key Launches for the market, and feature their futuristic mobility solutions to the Motor Enthusiasts.

As one of South India's largest consumer auto shows, @WAS2021 welcomes over 2000+ Industry Leaders, 300+ Press, Media Delegates, Celebrity Guests, Social Media Influencers, Vloggers, 50+ Auto Brands, 6 lakhs plus Auto enthusiasts visiting both in-person & virtual, to explore the future of mobility through Green Technologies.

Follow-up surveys indicate that approximately half of Auto Show attendees go on to purchase a vehicle within 12 months of their Auto Show visit, which translates to millions of regional vehicle sales influenced by the show on an annual basis.

The 4 days of Auto extravaganza will showcase state-of-the-art experiences via the all-new T-20 Format, Night Auto Show, Super Car Rally, Bike Stunt Show, Helicopter Ride, Content Creators Fest, Kids Entertainment Zone, Spotlight CAM Moments, Celebrity Hours - Get ready for New Launches, Debut Vehicles, Hybrid Engagements, Current Hottest Auto Talks, Pre & Post Brand Story Engagements, all at #WAS2021, the first of its kind Auto show in South India.

#WAS2021 Auto Talks, - the "knowledge Series" webinars will have the Auto Leaders provide their deep views and thoughts around Growing Opportunities, Challenges, Market outlook, Customer preferences, Expected Future vehicles, brand positioning, Increased Customer Touchpoints, Digital Experience, and many other futuristic topics of the promising future mobility in India. The expert panel would explore how recent developments will impact all aspects of the auto industry and how the events of the past will influence the future.

The 1st Auto Talk of the Series, on the topic "Future of Mobility in India is Promising" had in the Expert Panel Gopalakrishnan V.C - Director Automotive, Government of Telangana, Bipul Chandra - Managing Director - Operations, Ducati India, Anuj Chandna - Assistant Director, EY, hosted by Jaison Rajkumar - Chief Operating Officer at WEEXPOINDIA.

It was an honor to present a platform where the Auto Leaders shared their vision on Future mobility In India. The session was introduced by Anuj Chandna who shared the agenda for the discussion - the role of Industrial players in accordance with the Government of India, the implications of COVID, the challenges, future of mobility EV's and CASE - Connected, Autonomous, Shared, and Electric Mobility in specific.

Anuj highlighted the commendable work of the State of Telangana under the Leadership of Gopalakrishnan spearheading the Automotive growth in one of the most promising states and being a clear forerunner to draw the EV sector Policies and other Automotive trends.

When asked about the vision of the Telangana govt. to revolutionize the auto industry post covid, Gopal took the privilege of mentioning some of the regulatory and operational policies being implemented for the betterment of the mobility segment in India. Gopal reinstated that the state understands the key drivers in the market and EV's are to be adopted under usual norms. He spoke in detail on the CAFE (corporate average fuel efficiency norms) and the stringent policy which is to be implemented post-April 2022 wherein the emission standard is reduced to 113gm/km against the current 130gm/km. Being the first state to be ready with the first draft of EV policy, the government has rolled out incentive policies and subsidies to end-users and manufacturers to adapt to EV, by promoting home ground manufacturers, start-ups, and Incubators to manufacture three wheelers-buses, etc in the electric segment. The Government is also focusing on offering nonphysical benefits to EV users like green corridors, dedicated lanes, dedicated parking space, for EV's at commercial space, etc. to promote the EV sector.

For the question on the measures and strategies lined up to revive the market for Ducati in India and if consumers curious phenomenon of panic to revenge shopping would positively impact Bipul Chandra-Managing Director-operations, India took the opportunity to thank all participants of the auto talk. He gave us insights into the challenges being faced by Ducati on a global level. Chandra shared that FY Q4 2020 has remarkably contributed to the sales but post-April the growth has been hampered due to the Global pandemic and the change from BS6 to BS4 emission standards. Ducati as a company with strong technical know-how addressed the latter issue immediately and is now waiting for the market to rebound.

Post covid the challenge also lies in supply versus demand, as the logistics are to be managed from the factory in Thailand, to cater to timely supply. Sharing his views on the market focus and target market share, Chandra said as an organization Ducati equally concentrates on all segments from entry-level to ultra-luxurious bikes, as the entry-level brings in volume and the other segments cater to the niche market.

On his views on general mobility solutions and the possibilities of implementing solutions like hyperloops and Vertical Take-off and Landing (VTOL) vehicles, Chandra opined that any innovation before implementation should be ready with the infrastructure and ecosystem to support for the long run. He added that the Govt of Telangana can think about Electrical charging stations more than the number of existing Gas stations, to make the transition from ICE to EV more effective. He also brought in examples of Norway and Denmark where there is transit wireless charging facilities. Chandra said Standalone electric stations for EV would be a blessing for the consumers and backed this with the Example of the Mumbai-Delhi Highway where there are facilities for Electrically Charged corridors. Having said that, he said the visibility of EVs is quite less in the global scenario (2%), but the market is gradually opening up.

Gopal added to the conversation by mentioning hyper loops recently testing the delivery of medicines via drones. And once this is successful would implement these through the e-commerce companies at Hyderabad thus starting the operation of drone taxis. Gopal shared the phase 1 plan through HUMTA (Hyderabad Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority) and TSREC (Telangana state Renewal Energy corporation), to set up charging stations in 600 locations in the state, every 3 km distance, and the tender procedures would start soon after the lockdown.

Gopal also shared the successful operation of ELECTRA EV buses offering their services to ferry passengers to the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport currently, and the smoke-free experience the passengers enjoy. Gopal spoke about the EV policy subsidies to manufacturers and the interest shown globally in the first six of the policy launches in August 2020 and the plan for the Telangana Govt to operate 150 more buses soon and 350 thereafter.

Further, he informed that the Telangana Govt. is in talks with Global manufacturers of buses, 4-W, 3-W, and homegrown 2-w segments. The focus area in terms of adoption would be supply chain and skilling. The state will have tie-ups with institutions with BITS, IIT, ISB offer academic courses - EV specific, and to churn out more Ph.D.'s to work on analysing challenges and to come up with real-time solutions. For supply chains,2-tier,3-tier companies have shown interest., and the Government would facilitate tailor-made subsidies for Megaprojects, to be set up in Telangana, in the EV segment. The approach would be sustainability rather than adoption, Gopal said.

Adding to the valuable thoughts by Gopal, Anuj further added on the impact of physical space, shared the scope of 2-W EV which is seen higher especially in the last mile connect consumers like food delivery, door to door delivery segment, E-commerce delivery, E-Rickshaws, the way the Governments are to promote battery swapping especially in commercial vehicles to work on the sticker price of EV vehicles and convert that to OPEX.

On the phygital space & changing consumer Behaviour post-COVID days, Bipul stated that it is just not the touch feel buying behaviour, but the Technology and cost plays a vital role too. Bipul expressed his views as a consumer where he said touch feel is imperative for any customer to buy a vehicle since the customer gets to know not just the vehicle, but the support mechanism attached to it in person. Due to covid, the walk-in into the showroom has been hampered but the process of purchasing a vehicle through a dealer is still on and the technology has advanced to give every information the customer needs, in terms of the brand, the mechanism, the seller's credibility, and users Reviews. Auto Companies have come up with Special AI systems,3 D movies, where the whole process of buying a vehicle can be experienced virtually. He answered with a yes, that consumer behaviour is changing and so are the manufacturers, consumers are adapting to New Technology but still stick to the touch feel buying behaviour.

Anuj extended the webinar by sharing his personal views saying the vehicle is the second biggest investment that a consumer makes after buying a house. The Dealers do continue to play a vital role in connecting manufacturers to consumers, but their roles would move on from a mere seller to a concept-based selling, by educating on the products, creating awareness on the evolving technology, etc, through a virtual platform like Audi City in shopping malls for interaction between brand, people, and product - through 3D screens.

Gopal concluded by saying Best Practices, monetary and non-monetary incentives will be rolled out to promote the EV sector, Non-physical support offers -quoting example that of China, wherein in EV users are exempted from Signal restrictions and parking fee, Ambulance drivers can have a special button that will spot different lights for different emergency conditions to save time, energy, and the precious life. Telangana second in position in the country next to Karnataka in the power sector will work on increasing generating surplus thermal electricity, battery production through thermal power, and other energy-saving ways, which would address the excess emission reported in terms of logistics to put together EV vehicles from varied supply points.

Jaison concluded the expert talk by conveying that amidst the Strengths and uncertainties that the current auto world has, WEEXPOINDIA AUTO SHOW will emerge as a promising comeback platform for auto brands (OEMs, Component, Auto Technology, Stakeholders, Consumers).

WEEXPOINDIA AUTO SHOW extends support to the Auto world to come together and restart with a new ray of hope in India, that believes in building people connections and the auto world believes in Touch feel buying!

