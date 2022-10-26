New Delhi [India], October 26 (ANI/SRV): LAMP - Leadership Accelerator Management Program for the leaders of the WeVysya - Arya Vysya Entrepreneurs Grid was held on 15th October 2022 at Shangri-LA.

It is an initiative of WeVysya to educate and re-emphasize the organization's values to the leaders of WeVysya, who hold the responsibility of leading the organization with significant commitment and leadership qualities.

Also Read | Happy Labh Pancham 2022 Wishes, Quotes & Greetings: Send Beautiful WhatsApp Messages, Telegram Photos, Gujarati New Year HD Images, Wallpapers & GIFs To Your Loved Ones on Gyan Panchami.

Successful leaders can transform organizations, enhance value creation, create efficiencies, and engage their members to deliver better results. Leadership training typically encourages one to find new, innovative ways of developing and managing people.

WeVysya was launched in 2018 under the eminent leadership of Anil Gupta, a community leader, successful businessman, and social activist. LAMP 2022 was the brainchild of the founder, which was supported by his trusted team and was well-perceived by all the leaders. LAMP 2022 was witnessed by leaders of 7 cities: Bangalore, Hyderabad, Vizag, Coimbatore, Vijayawada, Guntur, and Vizianagaram. Over 60+ successful entrepreneurs who are the leaders of the WeVysya and Arya Vysya communities were part of the event and happily returned to their cities with a lot of value addition that they could bring back to themselves and their members.

Also Read | Karnataka: Lingayat Seer of Kanchugal Bandemath Basavalinga Swamiji Honey-Trapped, Tortured, Forced To End Life, Say Police Sources.

House Presidents, Secretaries, Treasurer, Zonal Presidents, Zonal Secretaries, State Presidents, and State Core members have attended the program from all the states. The program focused on Various aspects of Management to grow up collectively in the business and run the House with a positive attitude, which helps us to inculcate discipline and an ethical approach. LAMP also trained in various aspects of HR and Finance.

The program elaborates on the advancement of technologies and multiple aids to facilitate the smooth and effective operation of houses and organisations in respective zones and states.

Global President - Anil Padakanti, Past Global Presidents - Tulsi Sagar & Bhavana Rajesh, Global Vice Presidents - Dr Pradeep Krishnamurthy, Sowjanya, Archana Rajesh, Shankar Mogudampalli, Srinivas Rao and Prashanth Maddala trained the leaders on various topics.

This event was hosted by the WeVysya Karnataka team, which includes State President Nagendra Setty and other team members such as Ganesh KS, Srinivas, Subhash Chindanur, Sandesh, Sanjay, Santhosh, Murthy, Supreeth, Sangharsh, Naveen, and Babu. WeVysya is the most extensive Arya Vysya entrepreneurs' grid, with a network of thousands of entrepreneurs worldwide.

For more information, please visit: https://www.wevysya.org/

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/SRV)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)