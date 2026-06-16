Business News | What Are the Benefits of Starting a SIP Investment Early?

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 16: A Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) is one of the simplest and most disciplined ways to build wealth over time. Instead of investing a lump sum, SIP allows you to invest a fixed amount or flexible amount regularly, monthly or quarterly, into mutual funds. This method reduces timing risk and leverages the power of consistency. Especially for long-term financial goals such as retirement, buying a house, or funding education, SIPs are considered a powerful and reliable investment approach.

Also Read | MPBSE MP Board Results 2026: Class 10 Second Examination Results Declared at result.mponline.gov.in; Students Can Check Scores Online.

How a SIP Works for Long-Term Wealth CreationAn SIP investment works on two powerful principles: discipline and compounding. When you invest regularly, you buy more units when prices are low and fewer when prices are high; this is known as rupee cost averaging. Over time, this helps smooth out market volatility.

The real magic of SIP lies in compounding, where your returns start generating their own returns. The longer you stay invested, the more your wealth accelerates. For example:

Also Read | 'Why Didn't You Salute Me?': Mithilesh Shukla Arrested for Posing As IPS Officer, Demanding Salute During INR 40 Tea Stall Dispute in Lucknow (Watch Video).

Investing Rs 5,000 per month for 20 years at an average return of 11% can grow significantly due to compound interest. The 12 lakh invested over 20 years becomes Rs 43.68 lakh at the end of 20 years. (Source: https://www.mutualfundssahihai.com/en/calculators/sip-calculator)

Staying invested over decades allows small contributions to turn into a substantial corpus.

Thus, SIP transforms disciplined savings into long-term wealth.

What Are the Benefits of Starting a SIP Investment Early?Starting early gives investors a clear advantage. Here are the key benefits:

1. Power of Compounding

2. Lower Financial Burden

3. Risk Mitigation

4. Goal Achievement

Why Delaying SIPs Can Cost You More in the Future

Procrastination in investing can be expensive. Here's why:

1. Loss of Compounding Time

2. Increased Financial Pressure

3. Short-Term Risk Exposure

ExampleStarting at age 25 vs. 35 can result in a major difference in your final corpus, even if the monthly SIP amount is the same. For instance, Rohan starts his SIP of Rs 5,000 at the age of 25 for building his retirement corpus at the age of 60, which grows at 11% CAGR. Ravi starts investing at the age of 35 for building his retirement kitty till 60.

Both invest the same Rs 5,000 per month, but:

- Rohan starts 10 years earlier, which results in: Rs 2.46 Cr total corpus

- Ravi starts later, ending with: Rs 0.78 Cr

Difference: Rs 1.68 Cr, purely due to starting earlier.

How Early SIPs Shape Better Money Habits and ConfidenceStarting a SIP early doesn't just build wealth; it also builds financial discipline and confidence.

1. Habit Formation

2. Financial Awareness

3. Confidence in Decision-Making

4. Long-Term Mindset

ConclusionA SIP is more than just an investment method; it's a disciplined approach to wealth creation. Starting early provides unmatched advantages, including compounding growth, reduced financial burden, and better financial habits. On the other hand, delaying SIP investments can make it harder to achieve your financial goals. The key takeaway is simple: start early, stay consistent, and let time work in your favor.

FAQs1. What is the minimum amount required to start a SIP?2. Is SIP safe for beginners?3. Can I stop or modify my SIP anytime?4. What is the ideal duration for SIP investment?5. Do SIPs guarantee returns?

- Past performance may or may not be sustained in the future and is not a guarantee of any future returns.- Please note that these calculations are for illustrations only and do not represent actual returns.- Mutual Funds do not have a fixed rate of return, and it is not possible to predict the rate of return. *This does not take into account the effects of inflation on the value displayed here.- Please note that these calculations are for illustrations only and do not represent actual returns.- Mutual Funds do not have a fixed rate of return, and it is not possible to predict the rate of return.- Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks; read all scheme-related documents carefully.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)