New Delhi: The coin market is a unique type of financial market. Its seasons are extremely volatile, and numerous alternatives to buyers and sellers in the crypto space. Crypto users need to be able to identify the hottest coins to optimize their purchases. But that's the hard part. This piece will reveal the hottest coins in the crypto space - Polygon, Aave, and Big Eyes. Cryptocurrency prices in India today (14 Sep 2022).

Polygon (MATIC) The Innovative Token Everyone is talking about Polygon, but why? What's so special about this crypto token, and why does everyone want to hold some MATIC tokens? Well, it's because of the innovativeness that Polygon offers. As a layer-2 scaling solution, Polygon was designed solely to make Ethereum function better. This decentralized blockchain is designed to run alongside Ethereum and help it process transactions quickly and at a low cost. MATIC is the utility token of this decentralized protocol. This token is essential to the survival of this blockchain because it's used for staking and paying transaction fees.

If you're a fan of the Ethereum blockchain, you can't help but love what Polygon offers. It functions as a parallel independent chain to Ethereum. However, it takes away the processing burden from the cryptocurrency. Because of Polygon's connection to the Ethereum blockchain, it's possible to use it to interact with various programs previously hosted on Ethereum.

Polygon uses a proof-of-stake (PoS) mechanism to produce more mint tokens and secures the network. If you're interested in learning more about MATIC tokens, you can do so by staking crypto assets on the platform. Polygon allows you to access the same features that you'll find on Ethereum's blockchain.

Aave (AAVE) The Hottest CryptoAave is undoubtedly one of the hottest crypto tokens worldwide because it offers an impressive utility you'll not find anywhere. Aave is a decentralized protocol that allows cryptocurrency users to borrow and lend financial assets - cryptocurrency and real-world assets. Cryptotrader will be able to borrow and lend assets without having to go through a centralized intermediary. The way this platform works is relatively simple. If you borrow assets from Aave, you'll pay the interest and the borrowed amount. However, if you lend assets to the protocol, you'll be paid interest as compensation.

One of the most interesting things to note about Aave is that the platform constantly evolves. The developers of this project are constantly looking for new ideas and innovations to improve the services they offer. Aave was initially developed and hosted on the Ethereum blockchain. But because of the limitations of the Ethereum blockchain, developers ensured that this borrowing and lending protocol is also available on Harmony, Fantom, and Avalanche. An interesting thing to note about Aave is that several crypto tokens are available to users. Another exciting thing to note about Aave is that the decentralized protocol runs on a DAO, which means that users are responsible for development decisions.

Big Eyes (BIG) The New Meme CoinThere's no doubt that the meme sector is the most exciting part of your business. This market sector is known for producing unique projects that go on to soar. Big Eye is another major project from the meme sector that's getting all the hype. As you would expect, Big Eye is designed with a community-driven approach. By doing this, the community would always be the most important part of this cryptocurrency project. Big Eyes developers have announced their commitment to ensuring that users of their ecosystem will enjoy it.

Big Eyes is more than just a cryptocurrency that can be bought, sold, and exchanged. Big Eyes also exists as an ecosystem. It will support NFT projects that can be held and sold for profit. This meme project will allow users to be a part of its ecosystem by offering 90% of its total supply for sale during its presale.