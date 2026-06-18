Business News | What Makes Graphic Era University More Than a Classroom Experience

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 18: Every student remembers the first day they walk onto a university campus. There is excitement, curiosity, and often a little uncertainty. For many, it is the beginning of a journey that will shape not only their career but also the way they think, work, and see the world. That is why students today are looking beyond courses and placements. The real question is whether a university can provide an environment that encourages learning, broadens perspectives, and helps develop skills that remain relevant long after graduation.

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In many ways, a university campus speaks long before a classroom lesson begins. The spaces where students learn, collaborate, experiment, and interact often play an important role in shaping their overall experience. At Graphic Era University, this understanding is reflected across the campus. Accredited with a NAAC A+ grade and ranked 48th in the NIRF Rankings 2025, the university has invested in creating spaces that support learning, research, creativity, and practical exposure in equal measure.

What Students Have Access to at Graphic Era UniversityThe university's learning environment brings together academic spaces, industry collaborations, and research facilities that support learning beyond textbooks. Some of the key highlights include:

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- India's first Generative AI campus developed in collaboration with Amazon Web Services

- Silver Jubilee Convention Hall, one of the campus's landmark venues for large scale academic, cultural, and student events

- Smart classrooms designed to support interactive learning

- iOS Development Centre established in collaboration with Apple and Infosys

- NVIDIA Centre for AI and High Performance Computing

- Advanced laboratories across disciplines for practical learning and project work

- Extensive sports infrastructure including modern sports grounds, indoor facilities, and a state of the art badminton arena

- Research environment recognised nationally and internationally

- Extensive digital learning resources and academic support systems

These facilities create opportunities for students to engage with ideas, test their understanding, and gain exposure that extends beyond traditional classroom learning.

Where Learning Becomes More EngagingThe role of a university campus has changed considerably over the years. Students no longer expect learning to happen only inside classrooms. They want opportunities to discuss ideas, work on projects, participate in activities, and gain experiences that help them connect academic concepts with real situations. This thinking is visible across Graphic Era University's learning spaces. Smart classrooms support interactive teaching, while collaborative spaces encourage students to exchange ideas, work in teams, and learn from one another. The objective is not simply to deliver information but to create an environment where students become active participants in the learning process.

One of the most distinctive spaces on campus is the Convention Hall. Designed to host presentations, discussions, academic events, innovation showcases, and student engagement activities, it gives students opportunities to communicate their ideas, present their work, and build confidence in front of larger audiences. These experiences often become just as valuable as what students learn through coursework.

Bringing Industry Closer to StudentsOne of the biggest concerns students have today is whether what they learn in college will remain relevant when they begin their careers. As workplaces continue to adopt new technologies and ways of working, universities are expected to provide exposure that goes beyond theory. Graphic Era University has addressed this through specialised centres developed in collaboration with leading global organisations.

The iOS Development Centre, established in collaboration with Apple and Infosys, allows students to understand application development within a globally recognised ecosystem. It provides exposure to the processes and practices involved in creating products used by millions of people worldwide.

The NVIDIA Centre for AI and High Performance Computing gives students access to advanced computing resources that support learning and research in areas such as machine learning, data analysis, computational research, and intelligent systems. Facilities like these help students understand how technology is being applied across different sectors and how classroom learning connects with real world challenges.

Learning Through ExperienceSome of the most valuable lessons students take away from university come from experiences rather than lectures. Working on projects, solving problems, participating in competitions, and collaborating with peers often teach skills that cannot be developed through theory alone.

Graphic Era University places considerable emphasis on creating such opportunities. Advanced laboratories and practical learning facilities allow students to apply concepts, explore ideas, and engage more deeply with their subjects. Whether through project work, research activities, technical events, or workshops, students are encouraged to move beyond passive learning and develop a stronger understanding of how knowledge is applied.

This approach helps students build confidence, strengthen problem-solving abilities, and become more comfortable working on challenges that require both technical understanding and creativity.

A Strong Foundation in ResearchA university's learning environment is shaped not only by its facilities but also by the academic culture that surrounds them. At Graphic Era University, research forms an important part of that culture. The university was ranked second in India for research quality by Times Higher Education. In addition, 34 faculty members have been featured in the Stanford Elsevier Top 2 percent Scientists list.

For students, these recognitions are not just about rankings. They reflect the kind of academic environment they become part of, one where research, curiosity, and exploration are valued alongside classroom learning.

Looking Beyond a DegreeThe university experience is about much more than earning a qualification. It is about discovering interests, developing confidence, building skills, and preparing for life beyond campus. At Graphic Era University, the combination of specialised centres, advanced laboratories, collaborative learning spaces, research opportunities, and industry partnerships creates an environment where students are encouraged to learn by doing, questioning, and exploring.

For students looking for a university where learning extends beyond classrooms and where they can understand how ideas are applied in the real world, that difference can shape the entire college experience.

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