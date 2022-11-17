What's The Deal With Temu and Pinduoduo: Does Pinduoduo Own Temu?

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI/PNN): The newcomer in the e-commerce industry, Temu, is largely known for its superior, high-quality products at affordable price points. Temu is able to bring quality, choice, and flexibility to its users thanks to the sourcing and fulfilment capabilities of its parent company, PDD Group, which also owns the agriculture platform, Pinduoduo.

Temu and Pinduoduo are both part of the portfolio of businesses held by PDD Group, a multinational conglomerate listed on the Nasdaq (NASDAQ: PDD). Almost 900 million customers have been served by the ecosystem of more than 11 million global manufacturers and suppliers that make up the network, and the e-commerce ecosystem successfully delivered 61 billion orders in 2021.

As a result of being a part of this multinational network, Temu and Pinduoduo have access to top-tier goods from reputable global producers. They can offer their clients the highest caliber goods and services at wholesale prices!

What is Special About Pinduoduo?

Pinduoduo launched in 2015 and is the world's biggest agriculture-focused tech platform. It currently has more than 750 million active monthly users.

Pinduoduo is renowned for its value for money items and for connecting more than 16 million farmers to the digital ecosystem. The platform has been credited with pioneering interactive mobile commerce and for its signature "team purchase" feature that bands buyers together to enjoy a lower price.

How Does Temu Leverage on PDD Capabilities?

Being a part of the PDD Group, Temu enjoys access to more than 11 million suppliers, some of which are among the top manufacturers in the world, supplying global brands for fashion wear, appliances, and other consumer goods.

Through this network, Temu is able to bring a wide array of products to consumers. Merchandise spanning 100 categories from clothing and apparel, to kitchenware, and even industrial good, are available on Temu.

Temu has enabled PDD Group to widen its market reach into international markets as the platform has attracted thousands of active users since the release of its app. Temu can be accessed via its website or mobile apps (on Android and iOS).

By leveraging on the PDD e-commerce ecosystem, Temu is able to curate products that fit the needs and wants of its market, as well as provide quality customer service, timely delivery, and an overall enjoyable shopping experience for its customers, removing the stress of online shopping.

As one user said, "Temu changed my views on online shopping! I'm always wary of buying items from online markets as the delivered item isn't always what's shown in pictures. But Temu makes it easy to shop online. The products are high-quality, accurate, and my packages always arrive on time! Would definitely buy from Temu again!"

Make Temu a part of your online shopping experience, and download the app to take your shopping on the go! Browse through the thousands of products listed on site, and shop confidently knowing that Temu provides only top-notch products and services to its customers.

