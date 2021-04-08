Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], April 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): Whirlwind, a leading digital marketing agency based in Vadodara, was conferred with six awards in first quarter of 2021 by two major digital marketing award ceremonies - APAC Search Awards 2021 hosted by We Are Search, UK and ET DigiPlus Awards 2021 hosted by The Economic Times. This was a major milestone for Whirlwind as they made their international award debut with a win at the APAC Search Awards 2021.

At the APAC Search Awards 2021 hosted virtually in January, MoneyTap's Search Engine Optimization campaign won accolades for 'The Best Use of Search - Finance', beating strong contenders which included legacy banks and asset management companies from countries like Vietnam and Singapore. Whirlwind also bagged five awards consisting of two Gold, two Silver and one Bronze at the ET DigiPlus Awards hosted virtually in February. Their Search Engine Marketing campaign for Bridgestone India got them a Gold for the 'Best Use of Performance Marketing' and a Silver for the 'Best Use of Data Analytics/Insights'. MoneyTap's Search Engine Optimization campaign brought laurels with a Silver for the 'Best Use of Search Marketing/Paid' and a Bronze for 'Industry Award - BFSI', while TISS' paid and content marketing campaign won a Gold for 'Industry Award - Education'.

APAC Search Awards hosted its 1st edition this year while The DigiPlus Awards hosted its 2nd edition to commemorate the talent, expertise and innovation of digital marketers who were able to make a difference and contribute significantly to their client's goals. Both the award ceremonies had industry leaders as judges who analyzed the nominee entries against an array of criteria such as strategy, creativity, innovation, execution and results. Whirlwind managed to score high across these parameters for its campaigns on Bridgestone India which generated a phenomenal ROI of 2023 per cent, MoneyTap which crossed a Rs500+ crore in loan disbursement and TISS which saw a ROAS of 14X.

Speaking on this occasion, Saumil Patel, Founder, Whirlwind, said, "It's been a rewarding experience working with illustrious clients such as Bridgestone India, MoneyTap and Tata Institute of Social Sciences. To be conferred with six awards and that too, from prestigious bodies like We Are Search and The Economic Times is truly an honour and a validation of our commitment to providing true business impact for our clients. Whirlwind will continue to strive harder and deliver meaningful results for its clients by helping them stay ahead of the curve with data-driven insights and new-age digital strategies."

Sarabjeet Matharu, Manager, Retail Innovation and Omnichannel, Bridgestone India, said, "With Saumil and the team at Whirlwind, we have strong partners to help us navigate our digital journey, and we look forward to bring our vision of a fully connected omnichannel experience to reality."

Anuj Kacker, Co-founder, MoneyTap, said, "Whirlwind and MoneyTap have had a powerful partnership since MoneyTap's inception. Saumil and his team have not only helped us scale our organic traffic but also actively supported other online marketing initiatives that we have launched at MoneyTap."

Dr Amina Charnia, Associate Professor and Lead TPD, CETE by TISS, said "TISS' academic rigour and Whirlwind's marketing genius translated into a strong partnership that helped us achieve some phenomenal results on our campaign for RTICT courses. We are very glad that the partnership was able to reach many more teachers in this pandemic and impact their confidence, competence and understanding of integrating technology in constructive ways in their teaching and learning."

Whirlwind is a results-driven, award-winning digital marketing agency in Vadodara, offering integrated digital solutions that deliver meaningful leads and generate predictable growth for businesses across the globe. We aim to deliver true business impact through data-driven and ROI-based strategies that help our clients drive exponential growth.

Since our inception in 2007, Whirlwind has been a no-strings-attached and no-airs-around digital agency who believes in getting things done. Having successfully served 200+ companies globally through our content-first marketing approach, Whirlwind offers an array of services such as Search Engine Optimization, Search Engine Marketing, Content Marketing, Social Media Marketing, Lead Gen Marketing, and Website Design and Development.

To know more about us and how we fulfill business goals, please visit www.whirlwind.co.in.

ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)