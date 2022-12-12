New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI/PNN): White and Grey Media founded by Akshay Rajshekar and Ranganath Kudli, a one-of-its-kind advertising agency, plans to expand its business to Indian metros in the coming time. White and Grey Media is a full-fledged advertising agency with 7+ years of experience in digital marketing, branded content, and creative strategic solutions across industry verticals. The firm specialises in health care marketing and regional branded content. In addition, its range of services includes performance marketing, branded content, video marketing, strategy consulting, B2B marketing, web development, account-based marketing, and influencer marketing. With its expansion plan in motion, the company is looking forward to broadening its customer base and increasing its revenue generation.

White and Grey Media started its journey in 2015 with four members and a single client. From a very humble beginning, the company organically evolved into a leading content services group. In fact, it is a pioneer in the field of vernacular branded content and entertainment. In other words, White and Grey Media specialise in helping its client obtain the maximum audience reach in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. Its branded content solutions include everything from ideation, identification of collaborators, scripting, post-production, and campaign strategy to distribution. This unique approach, coupled with its myriad range of solutions, has quickly made it an industry-leading name.

"As audiences are getting smarter with every passing day, traditional ways of advertising are also getting redundant. In this scenario, branded content has emerged as an effective way to reach your customers in a non-invasive way. Moreover, branded content can be a path to not only connect with your customers but also to gain their trust and earn their long-term loyalty. White and Grey Media is an end-to-end branded content solution and marketing agency that creates a mighty branding strategy as per the needs and goals of its clients. Furthermore, we specialise in regional branded content to allow brands to cater to their specific audience target goals."

In an era of ad blockers and ad-skipping, White and Grey Media helps brands engage with their audience where they spend most of their time. The company brings together brands with content the audience chooses and even pays to engage with, making your brand unskippable.

On the other hand, White and Grey Pictures provides end-to-end film production, distribution, and marketing services to deliver enjoyable and engaging content. It has 3+ years of experience in creating ad films, corporate videos, and full-length feature films. Moreover, it has worked with some of the big names in south India and has recently produced and released a Kannada feature film.

White and Grey Media's wide client base includes names such as Alcon Asus, Acer, Volvo, Wipro, Microsoft, and SolidWorks among many others. With its new expansion plan. The company is all set to the new heights of its growth.

