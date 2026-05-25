Business News | Why 25% of Businesses Chose a Virtual Office in Delhi: Address.co Reports

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], May 25: Address.co, a virtual office and business address solutions provider, has reported that Delhi has emerged as its most preferred virtual office market, with more than 25% of clients closed in the city over the last three years.

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According to Address.co's internal client data, BPO call insights, and website marketing leads, demand for virtual offices in Delhi has grown by 19.65% year by year.

The company says this growth is being driven primarily by e-commerce sellers, small and medium-sized businesses, startups, consultants, and service-based companies looking for a credible business address without the cost of maintaining a traditional office.

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Delhi has become especially popular among sellers operating on platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, Meesho, JioMart, and their e-commerce websites.

For these businesses, a virtual office in Delhi provides a professional address for GST registration, company registration, mail handling, and business correspondence while allowing them to operate from anywhere.

"Delhi has become our strongest virtual office market, with more than 6,200 clients closed in the past three years," said Ankur Goel, Founder of Address.co. "The demand is coming especially from e-commerce sellers and SMEs that want a credible capital-city presence, GST support, and reliable documentation without the cost of maintaining a traditional office."

Address.co says Delhi's appeal goes beyond documentation. Businesses from other Indian cities are also choosing Delhi as a virtual office location because of its national capital status, strong market perception, access to North India, and connectivity through Delhi NCR and international airports.

For many small and medium-sized businesses, the shift reflects a broader change in how companies think about office space.

Instead of committing to physical rent, deposits, furniture, and long-term leases, businesses are increasingly choosing virtual offices to create a formal market presence while keeping operations lean.

"Indian businesses are no longer asking only whether they need an office," Goel added. "They are asking where they need a business presence. For thousands of e-commerce sellers and SMEs, Delhi has become that preferred location."

Address.co says the most common reasons clients choose a virtual office in Delhi are GST registration, company registration, and mail handling.

The company also provides the documentation support required for a virtual office setup, helping businesses receive the necessary documents within three days.

The company believes fast documentation and strong support have played a key role in its growth.

Address.co says its pre-sales and post-sales support has also been recognised with the Best Virtual Office Company in India award at the International Visionaries Summit and Awards.

"Virtual offices are no longer just a cost-saving option," said Goel. "For e-commerce sellers and SMEs, they are becoming part of business infrastructure. What matters now is not just having an address but having proper documentation, timely delivery, and reliable support before and after registration."

With Delhi continuing to lead demand among Address.co clients, the company expects virtual office adoption to grow further as more Indian businesses look for flexible, compliant, and cost-effective ways to establish a presence in major commercial markets.

About Address.co

Address.co provides virtual office solutions for businesses that need a professional address for GST registration, company registration, mail handling, and business correspondence. The company supports e-commerce sellers, startups, consultants, freelancers, SMEs, and growing businesses looking to establish a credible and cost-effective business presence across India.

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