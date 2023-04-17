Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Fixed deposits (FDs) have been a preferred investment choice for senior citizens for years since they are safe and offer profitable returns. Among the many options available, Bajaj Finance stands out as a preferred choice for a senior citizen FD.

One of the key factors that make the Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit for senior citizens a preferred choice is its high-interest rates. The FD rates for senior citizens are up to 8.20% p.a. for a tenure of 44 months. With senior citizen FD rates, they get additional rate benefits of up to 0.25% p.a. on base rates. Furthermore, FD rates are fixed for the entire tenure of the deposit. This means that senior citizens can expect a good return on their investment, which they can compute even before they choose to invest.

Also Read | Agniveer Recruitment 2023: Indian Army’s First Online Entrance Exam for Agniveers Begins Today; Check Selection Process, Key Dates and Details Here.

Why do senior citizens prefer this FD? Apart from high-interest rates, Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit offers several other benefits, such as:

Safety

Also Read | Esports 2023: India Beat Pakistan 3-2 in Dota 2 Tournament.

Bajaj Finance is a reputed financial institution with a long-standing history of financial stability. It has a credit rating of CRISIL AAA/STABLE and [ICRA]AAA(Stable), which indicates the highest level of safety and stability.

Flexible tenures

It offers flexible tenures ranging from 12 to 60 months, allowing senior citizens to choose the tenure that suits their financial goals and liquidity requirements.

Non-cumulative option

Bajaj Finance offers both cumulative and non-cumulative FD options. In a cumulative FD, the interest is compounded and paid out at maturity along with the principal amount. On the other hand, in a non-cumulative FD, the interest is paid out periodically, such as monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, or annually. This is particularly useful for senior citizens who are looking for a passive income stream to supplement their retirement income. The interest payout frequency can be chosen as per the senior citizen's preference and financial needs.

Furthermore, the interest payout is not subject to TDS (Tax Deducted at Source) if it is below the taxable limit, which means that the senior citizen can receive the full interest amount without any deductions.

Higher returns

Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit offers higher returns than most banks, making it an attractive investment option for senior citizens. Here is an example where a senior citizen invests Rs. 5,00,000, Rs. 10,00,000, and Rs. 15,00,000 in an FD with Bajaj Finance for 44 months. Here is how much they will receive at the end of their chosen tenure.

Disclaimer: The above calculations are done using the online FD calculator.

With Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit's high-interest rates, safety, flexible tenures, and non-cumulative options, it emerges as a prudent choice for senior citizens. This is investment option can surely help secure one's golden years and grow their wealth steadily over time.

Bajaj Finance Ltd. ('BFL', 'Bajaj Finance', or 'the Company'), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 66.05 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global ratings.

To know more, visit www.bajajfinserv.in.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)