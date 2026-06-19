Business News | Why Buying Health Insurance Only for Tax Saving Can Leave You Under Protected

Why Buying Health Insurance Only for Tax Saving Can Leave You under Protected

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 19: Buying health insurance only for tax savings can lead to a policy that looks useful on paper but may not support real medical needs. When the focus stays only on deduction, buyers may overlook many important things that affect the value of health cover.

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These details can influence how useful a policy feels during treatment. A well-informed choice begins with understanding common mistakes and checking the factors that truly support long-term health protection.

Mistakes People Make While Purchasing Health Insurance for Tax Benefits

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Many people compare policies near the end of the financial year and focus more on deductions than protection. To choose the best family health insurance in India, buyers should review more than the premium and tax benefits.

Choosing the Most Affordable Policy Available

Affordability is an important factor while selecting health insurance, but the policy should also match the family's healthcare needs. When comparing options for the best family health insurance in India, buyers can review the premium along with the sum insured, room eligibility, day care procedures, ambulance expenses and related medical benefits.

A balanced review can make the policy feel more suitable during purchase as well as at the time of treatment.

Ignoring Future Medical Inflation

Many buyers choose a sum insured based only on current comfort and immediate tax planning. They may not think about how treatment expenses can rise over time. When the focus remains only on health insurance tax benefits, the selected coverage may not be suitable for future medical needs.

Not Reviewing Waiting Periods

Some buyers do not read the waiting period section carefully before purchasing health insurance. They may assume that all benefits become available immediately after buying the policy. This can create confusion later, especially if certain illnesses, treatments, or pre-existing conditions are subject to specific waiting periods.

Delaying Health Insurance Purchase until Tax Season

Another mistake is waiting until the end of the financial year to buy health insurance. At that stage, buyers often make quick decisions to complete tax planning. They may compare fewer policies, skip important terms, and choose coverage without properly understanding how it may work during a medical situation.

Overlooking Network Hospitals

Many buyers do not check the insurer's network hospital list before buying the policy. They may only look at the premium, tax benefit, or basic cover details. Later, during hospitalisation, they may realise that their preferred hospital is not easily available for cashless treatment, subject to policy terms and hospital arrangements.

What to Consider beyond Tax Benefits When Buying Health Insurance

Health insurance works better when it is selected for protection first and tax planning second. These points can guide buyers towards a more balanced decision.

Adequate Sum Insured

The sum insured should be chosen after considering the number of members covered, age, existing health needs, and city of treatment. A very small cover may reduce the policy's value during hospitalisation. The amount should leave enough room for expected medical expenses and future healthcare needs.

Comprehensive Coverage

Coverage should be simple to understand and relevant to the family. Buyers may review hospitalisation benefits, day care treatments, ambulance cover, health check-up options, and restoration features. Comprehensive cover means selecting useful benefits, not adding every optional feature.

Claim Settlement Support

A clear claim process can reduce stress during treatment. Buyers should check how to raise a claim, what documents may be needed, and how policyholders can contact the insurer. Strong health insurance claim support can make the process easier to follow.

How to Balance Tax Savings and Health Protection

A balanced decision begins with healthcare needs. Tax benefits can be considered after the right level of protection has been identified.

Buyers can follow a simple checklist:

- Check the sum insured and coverage scope - Read waiting periods and limits carefully - Review nearby network hospitals - Understand the claim process - Compare renewal and upgrade options - Treat tax savings as an added benefit Tax benefits are subject to applicable laws, chosen tax regime, eligibility, and future changes. Policy benefits are also subject to the terms and conditions mentioned in the policy document.

Conclusion

Buying health insurance only for tax savings may lead to coverage that looks useful during filing time but feels limited during treatment when care is needed. A better decision comes from reviewing the sum insured, coverage, waiting periods, hospital network, and claim service. Tax planning has its place, but medical protection should come first. When chosen with care, health insurance can support both financial planning and family health needs over the long term.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)