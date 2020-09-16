Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Experiences define our lives marking the many memories and milestones that are to be cherished forever.

Even though the current situation has brought life to a stand-still for most of us, it has also made us realise how important it is to live our lives to the fullest and savour every moment. So, make sure you focus on the best experiences with your loved ones when the world opens up and welcomes travellers.

A cruise vacation with Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) is the perfect getaway to rejuvenate your soul and soak in the beautiful sights that your sore eyes have been missing all this while. With a fleet of 17 ships offering itineraries to over 300 destinations across all seven continents in 2021, family-friendly activities, top-notch entertainment, luxurious accommodations, and exquisite culinary options, your next vacation is easy with NCL.

Here are five reasons why:

1. The Perfect Family Getaway

NCL has an array of top-class amenities and activities to ensure that neither you nor your children get bored at any point in time. On board, not only can you admire the sweeping picturesque views of the sea at leisure, you can also have a blast at the majestic waterparks with exciting rides or spend the entire day frolicking at the swimming pools.

At NCL's Splash Academy (Kids Club), kids can play dodgeball, decorate cupcakes and even enjoy face painting. There are a host of onboard activities for all ages such as the world's only racetrack at sea and open-air laser tag arenas on board its newest ships - Norwegian Joy, Norwegian Bliss and the recently debuted Norwegian Encore. The Galaxy Pavilion, a dedicated virtual reality and gaming complex, is also available on Norwegian Joy and Norwegian Encore, offering an immersive virtual experience for guests to enjoy.

To ensure your family or group stays close together, NCL has ample accommodation options including family mini-suites, two-bedroom suites with balconies and ocean views, or inside studios and interconnecting staterooms. Another major draw for multi-gen cruisers seeking a first-class cruise experience is 'The Haven' by Norwegian - the company's ship-within-a-ship concept known for its luxurious and spacious accommodations and top line customer experience.

'The Haven' guests can indulge in the unparalleled personal service of a certified, 24-hour butler, and concierge team, who will make all of their arrangements on board and on shore including priority embarkation and disembarkation. 'The Haven' offers the intimacy of smaller vessels without foregoing the variety of activities and amenities enjoyed on larger ships.

2. Award-winning Entertainment

The distinct, one-of-a-kind performances on all NCL ships promise an out-of-the box experience to everyone on board. Some of the best entertainment options aboard the newly launched Norwegian Encore include Tony Award®-winning musical, Kinky Boots, as the headlining show.

Additional entertainment includes the highly energetic The Choir of Man; the interactive cocktails and theater show, Happy Hour Prohibition: The Musical; and guest-favorite The Cavern Club, transporting audiences back to the legendary Liverpool club with live musical performances from a Beatles cover band.

3. WE time with your Better Half

You can spend quality time with your significant other leaving the cares of the world behind as soon as you step onboard NCL. The newly refurbished Norwegian Spirit has an array of onboard offerings that you can truly enjoy with your partner.

Go for a couple's massage at the doubled-in-size Mandara Spa, complete with a new thermal suite, relaxation area with heated loungers, a new Jacuzzi room, a sauna, steam room, and unforgettable water therapy experience. Or, spice up your night at the newly debuted Bliss Ultra Lounge and Spinnaker Lounge, which features the Humidor Cigar Lounge, as well as the adults-only retreat Spice H2O, a daytime lounge featuring two new hot tubs and a dedicated bar, which transforms into an after-hours entertainment venue.

Norwegian Spirit offers stunning itineraries to the Greek Isles that include long stops in some of Greece's most popular ports. Rediscover the romance with a walk through these charming islands. Or, explore itineraries for 2021-22 from NCL's Extraordinary Journeys collection that are designed to offer immersive and meaningful experiences in stunning settings.

4. Pamper your Taste Buds

Food can either make or break your vacation. At NCL, you have the freedom and flexibility of Freestyle Dining, which means no fixed dining times or pre-assigned seating. So follow your mood, not a schedule. You can indulge in a hearty, sumptuous meal or flatter your taste buds with some of the most complex and diverse world cuisines.

NCL's diverse culinary selections offer world-class dining experiences with a choice of up to 40 restaurants and bars across its fleet. If you want to try something unique and authentic, you can reserve a seat at one of the many specialty restaurants and steakhouses. You can pick from a wide array of food options including Asian fusion and customized Indian menus. Under the Free at Sea promotion, guests seeking to further elevate their dining experience can also choose to take advantage of NCL's specialty dining package.

5. Stunning itineraries

NCL has recently opened more than a year of wish-list worthy sailings for 2021 through 2023, with voyages to over 20 new destinations across all seven continents, including Antarctica for the first time. If grand cathedrals and colosseum are your thing, you can opt for the 7-day Western Mediterranean cruise from Barcelona or explore the wonders of the Baltics on a 9-day Scandinavia and Baltic capitals from Copenhagen.

If picturesque landscapes, wildlife and a taste for adventure is what gets you going, NCL offers a wide selection of 7-day cruises to Alaska with calls to a variety of naturally beautiful destinations including Icy Strait Point. Don't forget the amazing Greek Isles itineraries, ideal for a romantic getaway, like the 7-day roundtrip from Athens, visiting Santorini, Mykonos and Rhodes, on the all-new Norwegian Spirit.

With extremely comfortable and beautifully decorated rooms, quality service, a wide range of entertainment, top class amenities and thrilling itineraries, your holidays with NCL will be an unforgettable experience.

