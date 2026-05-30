PNN

New Delhi [India], May 30: Digital natives, or Generation Z or Gen Z, are tech-savvy humans who grew up in a world where the use of technology is a necessity rather than an option. Those born before Gen Z (1997 and 2012) adopted technology with varied levels of expertise. Gen Z experienced the evolution of smartphones and the advancement of artificial intelligence, and they assimilated the changes that the gadgets and technology industry brought in seamlessly to a large extent. This generation was born in an internet-ready ecosystem, and thus digital consumption and digital purchases were sewn into their lives.

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These Gen Zs moved from single-function devices like primitive smartphones to multifunctional gadgets over the past two decades. From gaming consoles to health care devices and wearable gadgets to smart home devices, Gen Z's relationship with gadgets is wide and deeply personal. For them, technology is immersive, expressive, and multifunctional. From staying connected to enjoying entertainment on the move, today's tech-savvy generation depends on the latest devices to keep up with their active lifestyle. They look and check for platforms that allow users to learn about the multipurpose devices with detailed descriptions, features, pros and cons, and best budget products to buy online.

From their appearances on social media to their habit of online shopping and their ability to multitask across multiple devices, Gen Z is redefining the way we use technology. Understanding these "digital natives" is important for tech companies and marketers, as they are likely to become the largest consumer group worldwide.

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Why Gen Z Prefers Smart, Multipurpose Devices?Before buying a tech product or gadgets, most Gen Zs check if it aligns with their values, such as authenticity, brand purpose, and, crucially, social validation. A big example is the evolution of smartphones. Initially designed for communication, smartphones have evolved into an all-in-one tool that we can't think of our lives without. Today, one can expect a bunch of smartphones under Rs 20,000 to host good cameras and a host of gaming and entertainment apps. Some may even run AI assistants and AI-powered apps.

Another reason to choose multifunctional gadgets is the cost-effectiveness. They prefer purchasing a single device that can deliver several benefits and perform multiple tasks instead of investing in multiple devices. Multi-functional gadgets often come with the latest technologies and features. Manufacturers are constantly experimenting with and innovating new features to improve their products and meet the demands of customers.

Gadgets that Gen Zs loveWhile smartphones are one of the most important gadgets of Gen Z's daily life, other devices include smart speakers, smartwatches, fitness trackers, smart wearable devices, and more.

- Smart speakers redefined how we interact with technology. With advanced voice recognition and artificial intelligence, these devices help users in many ways. It has voice-controlled features to manage tasks like setting reminders, playing music, and controlling smart home devices. It contains information such as news updates, weather forecasts, and answers to general queries. Smart speakers help enhance your productivity and convenience. For example, users can control their environment while doing other things.- Fitness trackers are no longer just fitness devices. They are equipped with a wide range of health monitoring features. They can track your daily steps, exercise, and heart rate monitoring. They also have sleep tracking capabilities to help assess sleep quality. These fitness trackers are also linked to health apps to give you personalised insights and target tracking.- For a generation that values fitness, style, and functionality, smartwatches are a popular choice. These smartwatches not only look trendy but also monitor heart rate, workouts, and even stress levels.According to a report cited by Business Today, almost half of India's $45-50 billion consumer tech devices market, which is around $20-25 billion, is driven by Gen Z consumers. With an estimated population of 377 million, Gen Z is already the largest generation India has ever seen.

"India's Gen Z is not just the next wave of consumers. They are fundamentally reshaping how technology is evaluated, adopted, and integrated into daily life," says Sachin Gupta, General Manager at German wellness technology company Healy World India. The company is known for its compact wearable health devices, which entered the Indian market in 2019.

Gupta refers to a clear shift in consumer behaviour among this generation of users. Unlike previous generations, Gen Z chose technology based on its utility, impact, and how well it fits into their lifestyle. "They are far more conscious of how technology affects sleep, focus, and mental wellbeing," he says.

According to Boston Consulting Group (BCG), Gen Z already influences nearly $860 billion in consumer spending worldwide. This figure is expected to grow to $2 trillion over the next decade. Platforms like Marvelof.com, which prioritise clarity and consumer-first values, are poised to play a central role in this transformation. For brands, connecting with this generation early could help build long-term loyalty. However, Gen Z also expects relevance, transparency, and authenticity, and is quick to lose interest if brands fail to meet those expectations.

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(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)