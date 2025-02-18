PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 18: Mumbai's fitness landscape just got a game-changer! WHY NOT FITNESS, the latest premium fitness hub by ABSV FITNESS CLUB LLP, is now open at DHL Mangalmurti Building, 4th Floor, Above Jack & Jones, Near Arya Samaj, Linking Road, Santacruz (W), Mumbai - 400054. Designed to be more than just a gym, WHY NOT FITNESS is a wellness destination that blends state-of-the-art equipment, elite trainers, and diverse training methodologies to cater to every fitness enthusiast--whether a beginner or a seasoned athlete.

The opening saw the presence of Jay Bhanushali, Arti Singh, Deepak Chauhan, Rishabh Sawhney, Gurpreet Kaur Chadha, Mahhi Vij, Munna Thakur, Sneha Namanandi & Many More.

WHY NOT FITNESS is the brainchild of a team of visionaries who believe in pushing boundaries and redefining the fitness experience. Spearheaded by Bonnie Dsouza, Anwar Kadri, Afreen Kadri, Shahrukh Khan, and Vijay Kapoor, this dynamic team aims to create a space where passion meets precision, ensuring every member embarks on a transformative fitness journey.

With an unwavering commitment to holistic well-being, WHY NOT FITNESS offers a comprehensive range of services, ensuring members achieve their health and fitness goals with unparalleled support: Weight Training & Cardio Sculpt, strengthen and boost endurance with cutting-edge machines from Real Leader and Shua, designed for peak performance. Group Classes Keep the energy high with an array of engaging sessions Yoga, Zumba, Bollywood Dance, and Kickboxing tailored to build strength, flexibility, and stamina in a fun and dynamic setting. Pilates Master core strength, stability, and flexibility with expertly curated Pilates programs. Steam & Shower Facilities Indulge in post-workout relaxation with rejuvenating steam therapy and premium shower amenities. Expert Floor Trainers Train under _certified fitness professionals_ dedicated to guiding and motivating members toward their ultimate fitness goals.

WHY NOT FITNESS is not just about breaking a sweat--it's about fostering a lifestyle of health, discipline, and motivation. Whether you're here to build muscle, torch calories, or rejuvenate your mind and body, this fitness haven promises personalized attention, cutting-edge training techniques, and an empowering community that fuels your fitness aspirations.

"At WHY NOT FITNESS, we believe that fitness is not just a routine, it's a way of life. Our vision is to create a space where individuals of all fitness levels feel empowered, motivated, and supported in their journey to becoming the best version of themselves. With world-class equipment, expert trainers, and a dynamic mix of training programs, we're here to break barriers and redefine what it means to be truly fit. Whether you're lifting, stretching, dancing, or simply pushing your limits WHY NOT? The journey starts here, and we're thrilled to welcome Mumbai to a fitness revolution like never before"- says Bonnie Dsouza, Anwar Kadri, Afreen Kadri, Shahrukh Khan, and Vijay Kapoor

