Business News | Why Prunes Are Becoming a Smart Choice for Gut Health

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 26: With rising temperatures, irregular eating habits, and frequent snacking during summer, bloating and digestive discomfort have become increasingly common. As more people focus on improving gut health naturally, adding fibre-rich foods to the daily diet can help maintain better digestive balance and overall wellness.

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Prunes (dried plums) are gaining recognition as a smart and nutritious addition to everyday diets. According to a study published in the Food & Function journal, consuming prunes may help improve intestinal transit and reduce feelings of bloating. Naturally rich in fiber and sweet without any added sugar, prunes can also help promote satiety, support digestive wellness, and encourage mindful snacking habits.

Ms. Kavita Devgan, leading dietitian, holistic health consultant, and eminent author explains, "prunes have been a trusted at-home remedy for constipation for generations because of their gut-friendly properties and digestive benefits".

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India has no commercial production of prunes and demand is met through imports. Chile is a major supplier to the Indian market.

Chile's unique geography bordered by the Atacama Desert, the Andes Mountains, the Pacific Ocean, and Antarctica creates ideal climatic conditions for producing premium-quality prunes. Carefully grown and harvested to preserve their natural flavour, texture, and nutritional value, Chilean prunes are recognized globally for their quality and taste.

Mr. Sumit Saran, India Representative of Chilean Prunes remarked, "Chile is known as one of the world's largest growers and suppliers of prunes. Chilean prunes are recognized globally for their high quality and nutritional benefits. Just visit your dry fruit retailer or order online, Chilean prunes are easily available in India."

Their versatility, natural sweetness, and digestive wellness benefits make Chilean prunes an easy addition to a balanced daily diet.

For further information, please contact: https://chileprunes.cl/?lang=en

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