New Delhi [India], January 12: Wildr, the toxicity-free social media app, has created quite a stir by launching a waitlist for WildrCoin-- a revolutionary concept that transforms user engagement on the app into tangible rewards. The users have started registering for it already!

"We are thrilled with the response to our WildrCoin Waitlist. The number of users registering for it is far beyond our expectations and it is a validation of our belief that a positive social media experience is what users want," says Vidit Drolia, CEO and co-founder, Wildr.

The AI-powered app has introduced WildrCoin to reward its vibrant community for its contributions to a troll-free online environment. Users can earn these WildrCoins by interacting and engaging more on the app. These can later be exchanged for actual cash and users can turn their engagement into extra earnings. You can earn WildrCoins by simply posting your photos or videos, commenting, pressing hearts, sharing content, and supporting fellow users. The Waitlist for WildrCoin has been launched to a great response.

Talking about how it works, Drolia informs, "Every interaction, every contribution, and every genuine connection you make on Wildr now earns you WildrCoins! What sets us apart? These WildrCoins won't just be badges of honour; they'll be convertible to real cash, adding a touch of monetary magic to your positive social media experience. The best part? The WildrCoin Waitlist is now open for registration! Secure your spot and be among the first to embark on this rewarding journey."

The app sees it as a token of gratitude to its users for creating a positive digital environment. "WildrCoin is a token of appreciation for users who actively contribute to the positive atmosphere on Wildr. Joining the WildrCoin Waitlist is simple and can be done directly through the Wildr app or by visiting Wildr's website, wildr.com. Register now and get ready to turn your positive vibes into something even more extraordinary," says Medha Shri Dahiya, Wildr India Head -- Customer Success.

Powered by cutting-edge AI, Wildr is a troll-free social media app for sharing photos, and life snippets, connecting with friends and community, networking and earning. The app has increasingly become popular amongst young users seeking a positive and kind space.

"We, at Wildr, envision a future where social media becomes free from trolls, and the WildrCoin Waitlist is a significant step towards rewarding those who contribute to it. Join us in creating a positive online community. Sign up for the WildrCoin Waitlist today and be a part of an amazing journey of creating a hate-free online platform," says Drolia.

One can register for WildrCoin Waitlist on the website, wildr.com, or the app itself. The app is available for download on the App Store and Play Store. Join the fun and get rewarded for being positive. Make the online world a better place, one Wildr signup at a time. Join now!

