New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): WileyNXT, Wiley's innovative learning solution to bridge the skill gap in new and emerging technologies, in collaboration with a leading tech school in India, The Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee, has commenced India's second cohort of BFSI Tech program.

The program is one-of-a-kind in India market as it endeavors to impart in-demand AI, ML and deep skills in learners. Keeping in mind the skill-gap crisis in the BFSI sector, the course has been specifically designed to cater to the needs of the future workspaces. The program has been commenced with an objective to empower learners with future skills, tools and techniques that go beyond jobs in hand.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been a game-changer across industries and the BFSI sector has clearly witnessed its impact. Attuned to the market demand, the BFSI industry is undergoing rapid digital transformation, leading to rise in new job roles and profiles.

With this fast-paced adoption of technology, and growing implementation of AI and machine learning, for rapid digitization of BFSI in India, there has also arisen a definite need for future-ready workforce. The Post Graduate Certificate in AI for BFSI by WileyNXT and IIT Roorkee aims to prepare learners for modern-day organizations that are looking to remain competitive and profitable with a skilled and dynamic workforce.

"It is the need of the hour to promote skill-based learning that meets the business objectives and imperatives of the futuristic organisations and workspaces. We are extremely happy to collaborate with one of the premiere institutions of technology in India, IIT Roorkee to offer a specialized certificate in AI for BFSI to learners who are looking at making radical shifts and developments in their respective careers. At Wiley, innovation has always been the cornerstone of our business operations. We strive to prepare learners for future workplaces dominated by an agile, digital and innovative culture," said Vikas Gupta, Managing Director, Wiley India, commenting on the commencement of the second batch.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has certainly accelerated the digital adoption and implementation. Businesses across industries and verticals are eyeing at Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, and other modern technologies to streamline operations. Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)is no exception here. Considering the rising number of technology-led versatile job opportunities emerging in the sector, we are happy to facilitate the much-required skills and learning. The learners' response received by the course is heartening and hence, we are delighted to associate with WileyNXT for this program," said Dr Durga Toshniwal, Professor, Department of Computer Science & Engineering and Head - Centre for Transportation Systems (CTRANS), Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee.

Around 100 professionals have benefited from the program 'AI for BFSI' offered by WileyNXT and IIT Roorkee. The diverse cohort consists of graduates and candidates of BE, BTech, MTech, BCA, MCA and other technology programs. Tech professionals aspiring for a high-growth career in BFSI along with finance and business candidates with at least two years of experience are also a part of this program.

It is a six-month long intensive action learning experience which involves immersive training, experiential projects and working end-to-end on real business problems. All the learners will be rewarded with a Post Graduate Certificate on the successful completion of the program. The next batch of the program will commence in November 2021.

For any further information on the program, click here- https://www.wileynxt.com/iit-roorkee-ai-in-banking-finance

