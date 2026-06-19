Business News | Win Healthcare and The OTC Lab Announce Strategic Partnership to Bring Innovative Self-Care Solutions to India

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 17: Win Healthcare, one of India's leading consumer healthcare companies, has entered into a strategic partnership with The OTC Lab, a consumer healthcare innovation company focused on developing science-backed self-care solutions. The collaboration combines Win Healthcare's extensive experience in building trusted healthcare brands in India with The OTC Lab's expertise in identifying unmet consumer needs and developing innovative over-the-counter products. Backed by the Umesh Modi Group's strong legacy in healthcare and consumer products, the company has successfully introduced and nurtured leading brands such as Betadine, Revlon, and Mederma in India. Through this partnership, both organizations aim to make globally developed self-care solutions more accessible to Indian consumers while promoting greater awareness of preventive healthcare and self-management of common health conditions.

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One of the first products introduced through the partnership is MenoRelax Gel, developed to help women manage vaginal dryness and itching associated with menopause. Although these symptoms affect a large number of women, they often remain under-discussed and inadequately addressed. MenoRelax Gel offers a convenient solution designed to improve comfort and quality of life during this important life stage. The product reflects the partnership's commitment to addressing healthcare concerns that significantly impact wellbeing while encouraging greater awareness and conversations around women's health.

Another key innovation is the FungeX Nail Care Range, developed for individuals experiencing nail fungus, yellowing nails, brittle nails, and nail damage caused by frequent cosmetic treatments such as gel manicures. Nail health issues can affect confidence and hygiene, yet consumers often have limited access to specialized solutions. FungeX provides targeted care designed to support healthier-looking nails and long-term nail maintenance. The range addresses an often-overlooked category within personal care and offers consumers an easy-to-use solution for maintaining nail health.

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The product portfolio also includes Bitener, a unique product designed to help children and adults overcome the habit of nail biting. Nail biting is one of the most common behavioural habits worldwide and can contribute to nail damage, hygiene concerns, and social discomfort. Bitener provides a simple and practical way to discourage the habit and support healthier nail care. By addressing a widespread but frequently neglected behavioural issue, the product demonstrates the company's focus on improving everyday wellbeing through practical self-care innovations.

Expanding the portfolio further, Dr. Yglo offers consumers a convenient at-home solution for the removal of warts and verrucas. These common skin concerns often require repeated treatment and can be inconvenient to manage. Dr. Yglo enables consumers to address these conditions comfortably and effectively from home, reducing dependence on clinic visits in many cases. The product aligns with the growing preference for accessible self-care solutions that allow individuals to take a more proactive role in managing minor health concerns.

Completing the initial product portfolio is earClin, an advanced ear-cleaning solution developed to support ear hygiene in modern lifestyles. Regular use of earphones, exposure to dusty urban environmental conditions with high AQI can contribute to the accumulation of ear wax and debris. earClin provides a safe and convenient way to maintain ear hygiene and support everyday ear health. The product addresses a common but often overlooked need, reinforcing the partnership's commitment to delivering practical solutions for routine health management.

Commenting on the partnership, Mrs. Himani Modi Agarwal, Managing Director, Win Healthcare, said, "This partnership with The OTC Lab reflects our commitment to bringing meaningful healthcare innovations to Indian consumers. As awareness of self-care continues to grow, consumers are increasingly looking for trusted, effective and convenient solutions that help them manage everyday health concerns. By combining The OTC Lab's innovation capabilities with Win Healthcare's strong market presence and healthcare expertise, we are introducing products that address genuine unmet needs while promoting a culture of proactive health management. We believe this collaboration will play an important role in expanding access to high-quality self-care solutions across India and empowering consumers to take greater control of their health and wellbeing."

For more information about The OTC Lab products, please visit www.theotclab.co.in

MenoRelax: https://www.instagram.com/menorelax.in/

Pheet India: https://www.instagram.com/pheetindia/

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