Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 11 (ANI/SRV Media): Books have been the biggest source of inspiration around the world. India has a long-standing history of producing some of the best scripters and highly knowledgeable authors who have penned life changing books.

Wings Publication helps authors to give shape to their experience and expertise in the form of non-fiction/self-help books. Entrepreneurs, trainers, coaches, experts and consultants who have guided clients in their fields for decades have shared their expertise and authored such nonfiction/self-help books.

Wings Publication works with very renowned international book coaches like Murali Sundaram, Kailash Pinjani, Dr. Deepak Parbat and many more celebrity coaches from India and abroad. It is also associated with a lot of organisations like TLC (Teachers Are Leaders Community), Superfast Author, Brainflix, BNI (Business Network International) and Rotary International.

Manika Singh, CEO, Wings Publication said, "We want to create a publishing house for everyone and make book publishing available to common man and woman. We aim to help 1 million new authors publish their books internationally; and created this company to make book publishing a very simple, easy and one click task for authors."

Wings Publication has released the below authors in the last quarter and their books to contribute and add greater knowledge to this world.

MURALI SUNDARAM, Book - Chakra Manager

ANANTRAM GANAPATI, Book - On The Rocks: A Single Malt or A Stranded Soul?: ...the Choice is Yours!

RAM RAMAKRISHNAN, Book - Local to Global

VINCENT BABY, Book - 101 Stories of Blissful Workplace

NIMISH DESAI, Book - The Power Of Being Organised

KALYANI KAMBLE, Book - 31 Days to the Best Version of You

PALASH MITRA, Book - Live in Your Dream Home

BHARAT DAGA, Book - It Starts With You

AKHIL BAHETI, Book - Samay Nahin Hai?

SUCHITRA CHATTERJEE, Book - Life 2.0

PUNIT VAASU, Book - Energy Habits

UMESHH ARORA, Book - Mark Your Presence

NISHANT BHALOTIA, Book - Fitness For You 'N' Me

VIJAY BANDA, Book - Skill Up India

ANAYA GAIKWAD, Book - Parenting Ascent

GOPAKUMAR AMBUJAKSHAN, Book - The Shift

SANAM MIRPURI, Book - Hair & Beauty Miracles

SHANKAR BALAKRISHNAN, Book - Friday Gyaan

JITENDRA GUPTA, Book - A Road Map for Entrepreneur

MANVINDER KAUR, Book - Uploading God

SHIVALI TANDON, Book - Secrets Revealed for Extraordinary Success

SHAILESH NEWASE, Book - Ultimate Guide To Grab Your Dream Job

SACHIN SONGAONKAR, Book - Unstoppable You

SANTOSH OJHA, Book - Business Guru

Ten international entrepreneurs came together from various countries and wrote a powerful book on ENTRE-PRENEUR-SHIP

Mark Graber - Canada

Vince Vigneri - USA

Edgar Ramirez - Mexico

Paulo Corsi - Brazil

Markus Bosdorf - Germany

Bharat Daga - India

Jan De Wachter - Belgium

Russ Sawdon - UK

Vera Dobravec - Italy

Antonio Afonso - Portugal

These books are launched on Indian and International platforms. Most of authors and their books hit #1 Amazon Bestselling list in just a few days of launch.

Wings Publication is India's fastest growing publishing house. It helps first-time authors publish their digital (Kindle) & physical book in India & International market.

The company provides services like ISBN allocation, premium book covers design, international quality book interiors, proofreading, editing services, book translation to 120 Indian & International languages, book launch platform (online & offline), book copyright, author and book digital reputation services and much more. It is one of the few publishing houses in India that provides print on demand book printing service.

Wings Publication works with International Publishing houses as Indian Distribution Partner to provide their books available in India. It also works on whitelable publishing and provides publishing outsourcing services to International Publishing Houses.

Wings Publication is also launching an audio book service - "AUDIOCOOL" to all the authors from all publishing houses across the globe. That will offer best audiobook services at very affordable rates.

All the above mentioned books are available for purchase on Amazon India, Amazon International and on Wings Publication's website.

Please visit https://www.wingspublication.com for more information on book publishing.

