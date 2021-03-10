Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 10 (ANI): IT major Wipro on Wednesday announced the appointment of Pierre Bruno as Chief Executive Officer for the Europe region.

He will lead Wipro's business in six distinct regions across Europe. The company said Bruno's appointment is a bold indication of continued investment and focus on European market.

"Bruno brings 25 years of experience in the IT Infrastructure consulting and services sector. He has managed businesses in both hyper-growth environments and in engineering transformation," said Thierry Delaporte, CEO and Managing Director.

"With his experience of leading large teams, Bruno is well-positioned to drive Wipro's growth journey in Europe."

Bruno joins Wipro from DXC Technology where he was Vice President and Managing Director of southern Europe responsible for all lines of business, including consulting, integration, apps, cloud and cyber-security.

"I am excited about the opportunity to lead Wipro's operations in the European market which offers tremendous potential for growth. I look forward to furthering our commitment to European customers as they navigate their business transformation and continue to evolve and shift in the digital world," he said.

Bruno also worked with Dell for 14 years in several roles across the Asia Pacific, Japan and central Europe, Middle East and Africa. He played a key role in Dell's transformation from selling hardware to becoming a major player in providing infrastructure solutions.

Wipro's European presence extends to six regions, comprising UK and Ireland, Germany, Switzerland, Nordics, Benelux and Southern Europe as well as three near-shore delivery locations.

It includes an array of marquee clients across industries, many of whom the company is helping to transform at scale. (ANI)

