Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 20 (ANI): Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting on Thursday announced the execution of a definitive agreement to acquire Brahmins, a traditional vegetarian, spice mix and ready-to-cook brand located in Kerala.

Followed by its recent acquisition of Nirapara, the company is looking at becoming a sizable player in the packaged foods segment.

To expand and further consolidate its spices, breakfast and ready-to-cook category, Wipro has taken the route towards adding Brahmins, a homegrown legacy brand in Kerala, into its growing food business, according to a statement from Wipro Consumer.

Established in 1987, Brahmins is one of the most preferred brands in its home market (Kerala), with ethnic breakfast pre-mix powders, spice mixes, straight powders (spices), wheat products such as -- pickles, dessert mixes, and others. The premium flagship products are sambar powder, and Puttu Podi which enjoy market leadership position, Wipro said in the statement.

Vineet Agrawal, CEO of Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting, and managing director, Wipro Enterprises, said, "We entered the food category with our first acquisition of Nirapara and within six months, we are happy to share our latest acquisition of Brahmins. In Kerala, Brahmins is a strong heritage brand leading the spice and ready-to-cook category with a significant consumer recall. I am particularly impressed by the highly competent and dedicated team... We intend to make this, our 14th acquisition, as successful as our previous ones."

Sreenath Vishnu, MD, Brahmins, said, "I am elated that Brahmins is now a part of Wipro Consumer Care Foods Business. This will enable access to resources that will help the brand grow rapidly. We are jointly focused on developing the brand supported by local consumer insights as well as streamlining manufacturing."

Anil Chugh, President, Foods Business, Wipro Consumer Care, said, "This is an exciting time for us at Wipro, as we witness the unprecedented expansion of our foods business. Spices and ready-to-cook (RTC) are big categories that are poised to grow significantly." (ANI)

