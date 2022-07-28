With 450 academic tie-ups in over 80 countries, Chandigarh University leads the way in fulfilling dreams of international studies, employment

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 28 (ANI/PRNewswire): In this ever-shrinking world that is getting increasingly globalized and well-connected, the value of graduates with international experience and education has attained new significance.

Not just that, but attaining education in a foreign university will definitely land one, much higher chances of bagging their dream job, besides the other advantages such as learning new languages, appreciating other cultures, overcoming challenges of living in another country and to gain a greater understanding of the world.

Chandigarh University, Gharuan has been one of the leading universities to fulfil the dreams of the students wishing to gain world-class education as well as employment opportunities, abroad. Riding strong on the envious record of academic tie-ups with more than 450 leading universities in over 80 countries across the globe, Chandigarh University has opened new avenues for its students who wish to study and work abroad.

Under the international tie-ups with these world-class institutions, Chandigarh University offers Student Exchange Programme, Summer Training, Semester, Master's Degree or PhD Abroad, Joint Workshop, Conference and Research Work, Faculty Exchange and Dual Degree Programme, along with employment opportunities abroad.

Chandigarh University facilitates the entire process, right from admissions to visa applications for its students under one roof in a very transparent and simple manner. Not only are the students thoroughly prepared for IELTS and Visa interview, the visa application is also looked after by the university, which also has a high success rate. Chandigarh University has an average visa success rate of 95 per cent, with the rate going up to 100 per cent for the USA and 98 per cent for Canada.

Chandigarh University provides students the opportunity to study across the countries in six continents including Belgium, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Georgia, Russia, Italy, Germany, Finland, Poland in Europe, USA, Canada; Taiwan, South Korea, Vietnam, Japan, Thailand in Asia, as well as in Africa, South America and Australia.

Under the International Semester Abroad and Semester Exchange Programs, Chandigarh University offers the golden opportunity to students to improve their employability and supplements the value of degree by exposing them to different cultures.

Under semester exchange programs to Europe, Asia, South Africa, South America etc, students don't not require to pay tuition fees abroad and the fee only has to be paid at Chandigarh University, whereas under semester abroad programs to USA, UK, Australia etc, a reduced semester fee has to be paid in international university, while no fee is to be paid at Chandigarh University.

Chandigarh University provides for International Transfer Programs (ITPs), which allow students to complete an initial part of their degree at Chandigarh University and transfer to a Foreign Country to get a complete degree from a foreign University, in stream such as Engineering, Medicines, Architecture, Management, Journalism, Psychology, Animation and Nutrition & Pharmacy etc.

The advantages are aplenty, the biggest being reduced foreign tuition fee, which is reduced to up to 50 per cent as the initial part of the course is done at Chandigarh University. Relaxed Entry Criteria and availability of academic scholarships with full Housing Scholarships at well ranked universities are some of the other benefits for the aspiring students.

Under the programs, students get a degree with international recognition that will provide them multifold benefits in their academic and professional life, increasing their employability, reforming the professional portfolio and magnifying the value of the degree.

The ITP also provides the students with the chance to pursue international professional prospects after their graduation. It gives the students Work Visa Rights, applicable to any degree of 1-3 years, providing them enhanced professional opportunities.

So far, Chandigarh University has helped more than 2000 students in realising their dream of studying abroad, and attaining employment there. Of these, 267 students have got International Academic Scholarship, while 164 Students have got International Internships and training programs.

Not just this, Chandigarh University has granted total benefits of over Rs 32 Crore till date including total Academic Scholarship worth Rs 25.5 Crore, International Internships and training programs worth Rs 5.6 Crore and International Project semester worth Rs 1.5 Crore.

