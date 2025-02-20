Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], February 20 (ANI): The Uttarakhand government has presented a Rs 1,01,175.33 crore (About 1 lakh crore) budget for the financial year 2025-26, with a focus on accelerating infrastructure development while ensuring economic balance. Finance Minister Prem Chandra Aggarwal on Thursday presented the budget in the State Assembly in Dehradun, outlining key priorities for the state's growth.In his address, Aggarwal emphasised that the state government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, is committed to enhancing public welfare, with a strong emphasis on sectors such as education, health, infrastructure, and rural development.The budget estimates total receipts of Rs 1,01,034.75 crore, which includes Rs 62,540.54 crore in revenue receipts and Rs 38,494.21 crore in capital receipts. Tax revenue is projected to contribute Rs 39,917.74 crore, while non-tax revenue is expected to bring in Rs 22,622.80 crore, as per the Budget statement. Additionally, capital receipts from loans and other liabilities are estimated at Rs 38,470.00 crore.In the revenue section, a budget of Rs 59,954.65 crore has been allocated, and Rs 41,220.67 crore has been allocated in the capital section. There is no revenue deficit, as per the Finance Minister and the budget has a surplus of Rs 2,585.89 crore.This budget aims to address the state's pressing development needs while ensuring fiscal responsibility. It reflects the government's vision to build a sustainable, prosperous Uttarakhand, fostering growth across key sectors that will benefit its citizens.Presenting the budget Finance Minister Prem Chandra Aggarwal said, "The development of digital infrastructure, basic infrastructure, human resources, environmental conservation, and inclusive development are the central focus of our government's various schemes."The Finance Minister further stated that under the Uttarakhand Service Sector Policy 2024, the government will attract investment in identified sectors. "In the field of basic infrastructure, we are making serious efforts for large-scale projects. In this regard, the Sharda and Ganga Corridors being developed by the Uttarakhand Infrastructure and Investment Development Board are significant. These projects will not only boost religious and cultural tourism but also strengthen the local economy," he added.

Going further, The Uttarakhand State budget for the first time exceeds Rs 1 lakh crore. A record Rs 14,763.13 crore has been allocated for infrastructure development, and Rs 146 crore for rural employment through Trout promotion in the Fishery department. Rs 168.33 crore is dedicated to Haridwar and Rishikesh development under the UIIDB scheme.

Also Read | Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja To Present His First Ever Western Classical Symphony at London's Eventim Apollo Theatre on March 8.

Other provisions include Rs 20 crore for the Startup Venture Fund, Rs 10 crore for the River Front Development Scheme (Sharda Corridor), and Rs. 6.5 crore for electric buses under the Smart City Scheme. Additionally, Rs 1 crore is allocated for the Home Guards welfare fund, Rs 5 crore for the Silk Federation Revolving Fund, Rs 30 crore for implementing the Uniform Civil Code, Rs 125 crore for Spring and River Rejuvenation, and Rs 490 crore for electricity payments in the Drinking Water and Irrigation department. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)