New Delhi [India], August 3: With over 10 years of successful operations, Wraps Kathi Rolls is now planning to expand in other parts of India – north, west and south. Passionate with the zeal to achieve what the heart desires, Aseem Sharma started with the first outlet of Wraps Kathi Rolls in 2010 and since then there has been no looking back. The initial step in the plan is to establish the Indian market; after that is done, attention will turn to expanding the business internationally.

Aseem Sharma, the man behind the successfully running Wraps Kathi Rolls’ QSR Chain has an infectious nature and persisting attitude that led him to establish and take the brand to newer heights. It’s because of his ardent efforts and marketing skills that the brand has catapulted as the pioneer in the fast-food segment in India within a few years of its inception.

Talking about the expansion plan, Aseem Sharma, Founder at Wraps Kathi Rolls remarked “We are confident of our taste to make this a success in other markets in which we are planning our expansion. Considering they already have good coverage in Delhi NCR, they are looking into expanding to other markets in the North, West and Southern part of India.”

He adds “What sets Wraps Kathi Rolls apart from its competitors is our quality of gourmet wraps. We use the freshest ingredients from veggies to chicken, to kathi.”

While Wraps are the specialty, Wraps Kathi Rolls also offers an extensive menu including momos to satiate the taste buds of their patrons. The offerings are economically priced, without compromising on taste buds, fresh and quality ingredients. The company operates through QSR models and the expansion plans will also mostly be modeled around the same concept.

Persistence, Diligence, and Hard Work! – These have been the foundation on which Wraps Kathi Rolls was introduced. A young and passionate boy coming from the by-lanes of Delhi looking to bloom and prosper through serving and satisfying the people of Delhi with mouthwatering and delicious cravings of every individual started Wraps back in 2009. Working relentlessly towards his passion of serving people with the best of hygiene and taste has become a successful entrepreneur with 20+ stores 3+ cities in a short span of time with a single vision of serving each individual with happiness in every bite of his pocket friendly delicacies to be enjoyed with loved ones.

The founder - Aseem Sharma was born and raised in Delhi and did his schooling from DPS, RK Puram. He is an alumnus of IILM and holds a master’s degree in Bsc honours.

