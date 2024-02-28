NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 28: India's music scene witnesses a seismic shift with the launch of its own girl group, W.i.S.H., the first in 22 years! W.i.S.H. is a four-member pop act comprising Ri, Zo, Sim, and Suchi; created & mentored by renowned music director-producer Mikey McCleary.

In a surprising twist, a couple of days ago, the W.i.S.H. girls were spotted with internet sensation Orry, who referred to W.i.S.H. as the Spice Girls of India, igniting a frenzy on social media. With his infectious enthusiasm, 'Lazeez' moves. In his recent photos, Orry can be seen teaching the girls his signature "Orry Pose". His camaraderie with the girls, documented in lively Instagram stories, has only fueled anticipation for what's to come.

While the echoes of their groundbreaking Lazeez debut are still reverberating, whispers in the industry suggest that the best is yet to come. Stay tuned for more as they hint on their debut release this 1st March 2024. It promises to be an unpredictable, thrilling, and enchanting journey!

Sony Music Entertainment is a global recorded music company that has on its roster a rich and storied history of iconic artists like Beyonce, Michael Jackson, Shakira, Mariah Carey and Britney Spears and today's superstars like Harry Styles, Camila Cabello, Travis Scott and Khalid, pan-Indian pop sensation AKASA, new age artists like OAFF-Savera, Aditya A, Talwiinder, Simran Choudhary, QK and South India's biggest acts like Anirudh, A.R. Rahman, GV Prakash, Yuvan Shankar Raja, Devi Sri Prasad, Thaman S, Vivek-Mervin, Darbuka Siva and Ghibran including several decades-long relationships with Dharma Productions, Maddock Films, Red Chillies Entertainment, Vishesh Films, Madras Talkies, Raaj Kamal Films International. Seven Screen Studio ,The Route, Mythri Movie Makers, Vyjayanthi Movies and SVCC among others. On offer is a vast catalogue that comprises some of the most important recordings in history spread across multiple genres, languages, and geographies.

