Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] April 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Wolken Software has partnered with ACSIS Technology, a system integrator company based in Sydney, Australia to expand its operations and deepen its penetration in Australia and New Zealand by making its Enterprise ServiceDesk for customer service, ITSM and HR case management along with its recently launched self-service Customer ServiceDesk 'Wolken Care' available in the region.

Under the terms of partnership Wolken & ACSIS have agreed that ACSIS will represent Wolken in Australia. The management team of Wolken & ACSIS go back a long way. ACSIS helped Wolken in a different geography and were instrumental in defining the contours of version 1.0 of our product. ACSIS technologies will be the distribution channel for Wolken's suite of software products. They will be reaching out to larger companies for selling Wolken's enterprise product and Wolken Care to the SMB and Enterprise markets.

The use cases for the Enterprise product of Wolken Software's ServiceDesk include Customer ServiceDesk, ITSM and HR Case Management. Whereas Wolken Care is a self-service product curated for customer service excellence. The product comes loaded with features like omnichannel support, knowledge base, reports and analytics, surveys, and a lot more to help businesses with their customer service strategies.

Wolken Software have lately been focusing on expanding their product portfolio and its geographical expansion and with this association Wolken software aims to achieve tenfold regional growth.

Commenting on the partnership, Rohan Joshi, Co-founder and CEO and Sudhir Prabhu Co-founder and CTO, said, "Wonderful to enter a new geography through ACSIS. They helped define version 1.0 of Wolken ITSM. It's now a privilege to be commercially associated with ACSIS to partner our latest Enterprise solutions as well as Self Service solutions in Customer Service and ITSM. We look forward to a long and successful partnership."

Expressing his views on the newly developed association, Rao Peddada, Director - New Business from ACSIS said, "The market is booming and there is a huge opportunity for growth. However, it's also difficult to find the right solution for the business drivers. Now we have the answer! We are here to provide our potential customers with a total service solution."

Wolken started with a passion to bring excellent service support within the reach of every company. It saw its initiation in 2011 as a privately held software company with offices in Palo Alto, California, Bangalore and Mumbai, India. The company was set out to help modern organizations transform their relationships with customers and employees with out-of-the-box, configurable and scalable enterprise-class service desk solutions deployed on the cloud or on premise. Wolken brings simple, secure and scalable solutions to your business.

Wolken provides a suite of AI-enabled, SaaS 2.0 self-service customer service solutions for Customer Service and Enterprise Solutions namely Wolken Customer Service Desk (CSM), Wolken IT Service Management (ITSM), Wolken HR Case Management and Wolken Quality Case Management. Wolken caters to 30 plus customers from the banking and financial services, the semiconductor, software, consumer goods, electronic component industries and has grown to add Fortune 100 companies to its clientele in the US, Europe and Asian markets and supports over 7000 agents serving over 50M active end-users in 60 countries, processing over 7M tickets annually.

ACSIS Technologies established in 2002 is a leading software solutions and IT consulting company with regional footprints. We are dedicated to building positive customer experiences, satisfying their needs and helping them amplify their business potential through our digital solutions that include field service applications, mobility, autoExpress dealer management solutions, visual analytics, ERP, integration and custom applications deployment. We are best known for our customer centric solution delivery approach.

