Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 1 (ANI/ThePRTree): The society now is finally standing up against rape and other brutal atrocities on women. Hathras district in Uttar Pradesh recently witnessed a horrifying rape incident which caused a stir in the whole nation.

Director Surya realised the need to talk on such issues in a stronger manner and came up with the concept of 'Women Diaries', a movie made taking in view and highlighting such sensitive issues.

The first character Sharda is a lawyer, who fights the case of a woman with whom society has done injustice. The Women Diaries is a story that shows the real condition of an exploited woman in our society. The movie takes a prime focus in establishing the need for women to understand how to deal in such conditions. It also showcases how and what a woman goes through as she fights adversity.

"There are many women in the society who are exploited and tortured, there are only a few who oppose it, so this film is not just those women who have been exploited or at some point of time faced domestic violence but about every woman's life in general," said director Surya.

This is a diary of all those women with whom something has gone wrong in life. Being a father to two girls and a brother to two sisters, this film has been a very integral decision of his life. He was responsible enough to make every bit of it count and maintained the sensitivity required to raise the voice.

The producer, Sashi Vantipalli delivers the core message of the film as he says, "Parents should teach their boys to respect women rather than everyone putting up ridiculous restrictions on the girls only forcing them to stop living."

Under the banner of 'She Films', Women Diaries is produced by Sashi Vantipalli and directed by Surya. Fashion Fame actress Mugdha Godse is the protagonist as a rape victim and Sudha Chandran is the lawyer that strives to get justice to prevail in the society.

Sudha Chandran fights against the biggest issue of the country that is rape, molestation and sexual abuse against women. 'Women Diaries' marks Director Surya's Bollywood directorial debut.

Producer Sashi Vantipalli released the teaser poster of the movie on all social media platforms a few days ago. The first schedule of the film will be done in Hyderabad and Mumbai in March. The film will be made in three languages, i.e, Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. The director is also going to record a special song for the film on International Women's Day.

This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)