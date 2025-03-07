VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 7: This Women's Day, Transteel, a trusted NSE-listed furniture provider, celebrates the remarkable leadership of Ms. Nasreen Shiraz, Executive Director, and Simran Ibrahim, Enterprise Sales Director - two visionary women who have transformed the company's legacy into a story of innovation, growth, and corporate excellence. Their leadership has propelled Transteel into a new era of sustainability, digital transformation, and market expansion, setting a powerful example of women's influence in business.

Founded in 1995, Transteel has been a pioneer in commercial workplace furniture, redefining workspaces with quality craftsmanship and cutting-edge solutions. Nasreen Shiraz played a pivotal role in building the company's foundation, establishing a legacy of trust, quality, and excellence. Her leadership positioned Transteel as a preferred choice for businesses seeking ergonomic and innovative workspace solutions.

Continuing this legacy, Simran Ibrahim has driven Transteel to new heights, strengthening client relationships and leading digital innovation. Her strategic vision introduced modern, technology-driven furniture solutions tailored for evolving work environments, aligning with global trends and sustainability goals. A landmark achievement under her leadership was Transteel's successful listing on the NSE, marking a new phase of corporate growth.

Nasreen Shiraz, Executive Director, Transteel: "At Transteel, we believe in empowering women to take on leadership roles by providing them with the mentorship, opportunities, and support they need to succeed. Women's Day serves as a reminder that while we celebrate progress, there's still more work to be done to achieve true equality. We are committed to building an inclusive environment where women's leadership is not just encouraged but actively nurtured. This is an ongoing effort that goes beyond a single day -- it's about creating lasting change."

Simran Ibrahim, Enterprise Sales Director, Transteel: "Women's Day is a powerful moment to reflect on the incredible strides women have made in leadership, but also to recognize that this journey is ongoing. At Transteel, we foster a culture of inclusivity by creating leadership development programs and offering equal opportunities for women to thrive. By empowering women to take on leadership roles, we not only break barriers but also pave the way for future generations of women to lead with confidence. Our commitment to gender equality is an everyday practice that we celebrate on Women's Day and beyond."

The transition from one generation to the next has not only reinforced the company's core values but has also positioned Transteel as a leader in designing sustainable and ergonomic workspaces. Through innovation, strategic leadership, and a commitment to excellence, Ms. Nasreen Shiraz and Ms. Simran Ibrahim continue to drive Transteel's vision, paving the way for women in leadership and entrepreneurship.

As Transteel embarks on its next chapter, the mother-daughter leadership duo remains dedicated to enhancing productivity, employee well-being, and workplace efficiency through thoughtfully designed furniture solutions. Their journey exemplifies how strong leadership and a commitment to innovation can transform a company's legacy into a thriving generational success.

About Transteel

Transteel, a trusted furniture provider with over 20 years of corporate and B2B experience, embraced a digital-first approach in 2019, revolutionizing customer engagement.

With seamless online browsing and purchasing, we have served over 80,000 satisfied customers and expanded across seven cities in India. Customer satisfaction is our top priority, offering an exceptional experience at every touchpoint. Our user-friendly website enables effortless selection of furniture to transform office spaces according to corporate and B2B requirements, style, and budget. With an extensive product range, superior quality, and customer-centricity, Transteel leads the industry. We continuously introduce new designs to meet the evolving needs of modern workspaces.

