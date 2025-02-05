New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI): Women's participation in Indian stock markets is rising since year 2022 (CY22), says a report by the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The report indicates that women's share in new individual investor registrations has been gradually increasing, reaching just below 25 per cent as of December 2024.

It said "Female participation in individual investor registrations has shown a gradual increase since CY22, to slightly shy of a quarter as of December 2024".

Among major states, the report noted that Delhi (30 per cent) has the highest female representation in stock market participation, followed by Maharashtra (28 per cent) and Tamil Nadu (27.7 per cent). These states have a higher share of female investors than the national average of 24.1 per cent in CY24.

However, some states still lag in terms of women's participation. Bihar (15.6 per cent), Uttar Pradesh (18.4 per cent), and Odisha (19.7 per cent) recorded a female investor base below 20 per cent of total individual registrations in their respective regions.

Despite these regional differences, the overall trend suggests that more women are stepping into the financial markets, improving gender inclusivity in India's stock market ecosystem.

Another key observation from the report is the growing dominance of young investors in the Indian stock market. The proportion of investors aged below 30 years has risen significantly from 22.7 per cent in 2018 to 39.9 per cent in 2024, making them the largest investor group.

This increasing participation of young individuals has changed the demographic pattern of the stock market. The share of mid-aged investors (40-49 years) has dropped from 20.1 per cent in 2018 to 15.6 per cent in 2024. Similarly, the percentage of investors over 50 years has declined from 26.2 per cent to 15 per cent in the same period.

Even the 31-39 age group has seen a decline, though less significant compared to older age groups.The findings of the NSE report suggest that India's stock market is becoming more inclusive, both in terms of gender participation and age diversity. More young people are taking an interest in financial markets, and women are steadily increasing their participation, contributing to a more diverse and balanced investment environment in the country. (ANI)

