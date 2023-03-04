World Hearing Day was celebrated at We Care Multispeciality Hospital with this year's theme Ear & Hearing Care for all!! Let's make it reality

New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI/ATK): The event started by giving a gift of Hearing to Saheb, a 10-year-old child with bilateral severe to profound hearing loss. Saheb had congenital moderate hearing loss which progressed to severe to profound over the years. The switch on with Neubio BOLD, an indigenous cochlear implant made in India, was very smooth and Saheb responded to his parents' voices and even environmental sounds like birds chirping, etc.

The Switch on was followed by a care and maintenance session with all recipients who are implanted by Dr Bhushan Kathuria. All parents were also educated about their roles in their children's improvement to ensure a bright future. There were a few patients who were screened and counselled for Cochlear implants and were given the opportunity to interact with existing recipients.

Dr Bhushan said early detection and intervention followed by rehabilitation is the key in case of congenital hearing loss. We Care Hospital has played a major role in increasing the awareness on Hearing Loss & Cochlear implants in Rohtak and peripheral areas. The hospital is committed for Ear & Hearing Care for All and is conducting many hearing camps to increase awareness in the nearby areas.

Other than being an indigenous implant, Neubio BOLD cochlear implant doesn't have any electronics in the internal part making it a safe device for users. Recurring cost of the cochlear implant system is also very low making it more affordable for patients. I've done Neubio BOLD implants and all my patients are doing well - said Dr. Bhushan.

Parents appreciated the workshop and said they would like to participate in such programs in future as well as it gives them the opportunity to interact with surgeon, audiologist and other professionals on same platform. A cake was cut, and Gifts were given to these kids by Dr Bhushan Kathuria on this occasion.

