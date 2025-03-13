PNN

New Delhi [India], March 13: World Kidney Day 2025 serves as an important reminder to take charge of our kidney health. Our kidneys play a crucial role in filtering waste, balancing fluids, and maintaining vital body functions, yet they often go unnoticed until problems arise. Early detection is key to preventing chronic kidney disease (CKD) and protecting these vital organs from long-term damage. In honor of this global awareness day, experts are offering essential advice on how to recognize the signs, protect your kidneys, and take proactive steps toward better kidney health.

1. Dr (Prof) Sanjay Kumar Agarwal, Marengo Asia Hospital, Gurugram, MD, DNB (Nephro), FRCP, FAMS, FANS, FISN, FISOT, FInt.SN, Former Head of Nephrology, AIIMS, New Delhi (2009-2023), 40 years + Experience at AIIMS, Consultant Nephrology and Kidney Transplant Medicine

Dr (Prof) Sanjay Kumar Agarwal, nephrologist and transplant physician at Marengo Asia Hospital, Gurugram, MD, DNB (Nephro), FRCP, FAMS, FANS, FISN, FISOT, FInt.SN, Former Head of Nephrology, AIIlMS, New Delhi (2009-2023), 40 years + Experience at AlIMS, World Kidney Day (WKD), celebrated annually since 2006 on the 2nd Thursday of March, aims to raise awareness about chronic kidney disease (CKD), its complications, and the need for dialysis and kidney transplants. This year marks the 20th WKD. CKD affects 10% of the adult population and is caused by various conditions. Dr (Prof) Sanjay Kumar Agarwal emphasized that early detection is key to managing CKD effectively, as it can lead to reversal in some cases and slow progression in most. Early intervention also helps prevent complications like anemia, high blood pressure, heart attack, heart failure, stroke, and infections. CKD progresses through stages, from minimal to end stage, which requires dialysis or a kidney transplant. High-risk groups, such as individuals with diabetes, high blood pressure, those over 60, or those with a family history of CKD and past kidney damageshould get screened annually by measuring amount of protein loss in urine and blood creatinine to estimate kidney function. Dr. Agarwal highlighted that CKD does not develop suddenly and takes years and decades for reaching from minimal to end stage. Early detection offers ample time to manage and prevent severe outcomes.

2. Dr Munindra Kumar, MD (Med), CCEBDM (Diabetology), DNB (Neph), MNAMS, MRCP-SCE(Neph)[Glasgow, Edin & UK], ISOT cert(RenalTx. Path), Sr. Consultant Nephrologist & Renal Transplant Physician (New Delhi), Co-Founder & Med Director Of NEPHRUS

On World Kidney Day, Dr Munindra Kumar, Co-Founder of NEPHRUS (Chain of Kidney Care & Dialysis Centers), extends his wishes for healthy, well-functioning kidneys to all. He expresses his sincere hope for remission and a better quality of life for those battling kidney ailments or undergoing hemodialysis.

As an expert in the field, Dr Kumar emphasizes the vital role kidneys play in overall health, noting that kidney dysfunction can have serious health and financial consequences. He advocates for kidney health evaluations starting in adolescence or childhood and stresses the importance of regular checkups for high-risk individuals, such as those with uncontrolled diabetes, severe hypertension, obesity, or existing kidney conditions. Dr Kumar highlights the kidney's crucial roles in acid-base balance, bone health, and hemoglobin regulation. He calls for prioritizing renal health, bridging healthcare disparities, and promoting organ donation to support the underprivileged.

"Healthy Kidneys, Healthier Lives!" he concludes.

3. Dr Sundar Sankaran, MD, DNB (Nephrology), FRCP (Glasgow) FISOT, Ex-Chairman Indian Society of Nephrology SC, Ex Adjunct Professor of Nephrology, MAHE, Program Director-Aster Institute of Renal Transplantation, Aster Whitefield Hospital, Bangalore

Dr Sundar Sankaran emphasizes the importance of kidney health awareness and early detection for prevention. He offers a simple checklist to protect your kidneys: Eat smart by reducing salt, ultra-processed foods, and sugar; stay active with regular exercise; hydrate well to support kidney filtration; and monitor blood pressure, blood sugar, and cholesterol. He advises being cautious with medications, particularly NSAIDs, and consulting your doctor about any prescriptions. Quitting smoking and limiting alcohol is essential, as both can damage blood vessels, including those in the kidneys. Dr Sankaran also stresses the importance of regular kidney function tests for individuals with diabetes, high blood pressure, or a family history of kidney disease. He encourages vigilance for warning signs like swelling, fatigue, and changes in urination. Managing stress through mindfulness, yoga, and breathing exercises can also protect kidney function. Lastly, maintaining a healthy weight reduces the risk of kidney disease. Early detection saves lives--schedule a kidney check-up today!

4. Dr Waheedu Zzaman, MBBS, MS(Gen Surgery), MCh (Urology), DNB (Urology), MNAMS.DIP LAP Urology (Strasbourg, France), Robotic Urology Training, Roswell Park Institute, Buffalo (NY, USA) - Director Urology and Renal transplant, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, New Delhi

Kidney health is often neglected until the damage is severe. Unfortunately, many kidney-related issues are silent in their early stages, making regular screening absolutely essential. This is particularly crucial for high-risk individuals -- those with diabetes, hypertension, obesity, or a family history of kidney disease. Early detection allows timely intervention and can significantly improve outcomes.

Leading a healthy lifestyle plays a pivotal role in safeguarding your kidneys. Staying well-hydrated, reducing salt intake, maintaining a balanced diet, exercising regularly, and avoiding excessive use of painkillers can all contribute to kidney health. On the treatment front, medical advancements like robotic-assisted surgery and kidney transplantation have revolutionized how we manage severe cases, providing patients with safer and more effective options.

This World Kidney Day, my message is clear: Don't wait for symptoms to emerge. Take charge of your kidney health through preventive measures and regular check-ups. Remember, prevention is far better and simpler than cure." -- Dr Waheedu Zzaman, Urology & Renal Transplantation Specialist.

5. Dr Topoti Mukherjee, Lead Consultant - Nephrology & Kidney Transplant

Dr Topoti Mukherjee urges everyone to reflect on their kidney health this World Kidney Day 2025 and asks, "Are your kidneys healthy?" Kidney diseases often show no symptoms until they reach advanced stages, making early detection crucial. Individuals with diabetes or high blood pressure must maintain regular medical consultations and screenings. Dr Mukherjee emphasizes controlling blood sugar and blood pressure, avoiding over-the-counter and nephrotoxic medications, and following a healthy lifestyle with salt restriction to prevent kidney damage. In the later stages of chronic kidney disease, symptoms may include nausea, vomiting, itching, loss of appetite, breathlessness, and fatigue. Swelling around the eyes, hands, feet, or ankles, along with difficulty concentrating or unexplained fatigue, may also indicate kidney problems. Foamy or blood-tinged urine can signal kidney dysfunction. Kidney disease poses the greatest threat in its later stages, but with careful management, renal health can be preserved. Dr Mukherjee stresses the importance of prioritizing kidney health and managing it optimally over time.

6. Dr Manish Mahajan, Senior Consultant Nephrology and Renal Transplant Physician, Kailash Hospital MBBS, MD (Med), DM (Nephro), MRCP, FICM, Diploma in Diabetes MS Renal Medicine (UK), Nephrotouch Diabetes Kidney And Heart Clinic, Noida

Kidneys are remarkable organs that play a critical role in maintaining our body's internal balance. Unfortunately, kidney-related issues often go undetected until they reach an advanced stage, making early detection essential. Regular screening, especially for those with hypertension, diabetes, or a family history of kidney disease, is a crucial step toward prevention. A healthy lifestyle, including adequate hydration, a balanced diet low in salt and processed foods, controlled blood pressure, and avoiding the overuse of painkillers, can significantly lower the risk of kidney damage.

It's also important to understand the connection between kidney health and neurological well-being. Chronic kidney disease (CKD) can lead to neurological complications like cognitive decline, nerve damage, and even strokes. Therefore, protecting kidney health is not just about avoiding dialysis; it's about enhancing overall health and quality of life. Taking proactive measures today can ensure healthier kidneys and a healthier life tomorrow.

7. Dr Ganesh Srinivasa Prasad P, Consultant Nephrologist and Transplant Physician, Narayana Health City, Bengaluru

Kidneys are the silent guardians of our health, performing vital functions like filtering waste, balancing fluids, and regulating blood pressure. Unfortunately, kidney diseases often go unnoticed until they reach an advanced stage. Early detection is crucial to prevent irreversible damage. Simple tests like blood pressure monitoring, urine analysis, and serum creatinine can help identify potential issues before they escalate.

Adopting a healthy lifestyle is equally essential--staying hydrated, maintaining a balanced diet, avoiding excessive salt intake, and exercising regularly all contribute to kidney health. Those with diabetes, hypertension, or a family history of kidney disease should be particularly vigilant. On this World Kidney Day, I urge everyone to prioritize kidney health through regular check-ups and preventive measures. Remember, early detection and timely intervention can make all the difference.

8. Dr Vikram Kalra, MBBS; MD; DM ( Nephrology, AIIMS), Founder Fellow IPF, Addl. Director, Dept of Nephrology and Kidney Transplantation, Aakash Healthcare Super Specialty Hospital, Dwarka, Delhi

Kidneys are remarkable organs that tirelessly filter waste and excess fluid from our blood, ensuring the body's internal environment remains stable. Unfortunately, kidney disease is often silent, progressing without obvious symptoms until it reaches an advanced stage. This is why early detection is critical. People with diabetes, hypertension, obesity, or a family history of kidney disease are at higher risk and should undergo regular screenings. Simple tests like blood pressure monitoring, blood sugar levels, urine analysis, and kidney function tests can provide essential insights into kidney health. Prevention, however, goes hand in hand with early detection. Adopting a kidney-friendly lifestyle by maintaining a balanced diet, staying hydrated, exercising regularly, controlling blood pressure and blood sugar, and avoiding overuse of painkillers can significantly reduce the risk of kidney damage. On this World Kidney Day, let's spread awareness and encourage everyone to take proactive steps to protect their kidneys. As timely intervention can truly improve quality of life and save lives.

