VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 18: Entries for Overseas Runners are open for the Nagoya Women's Marathon until December 25th, 2024. The 2025 edition of the 'largest women's running festival in the world' will be held on Sunday, March 9, next year, in Nagoya, Japan, with 20,000 participants, including 3,500 overseas and 500 virtual race entrants to provide the world's best stage for women runners to shine.

Also Read | Karnal: Septuagenarian Couple Ends 43-Year Marriage With INR 3 Crore Divorce Alimony After 11-Year Court Battle.

Launched in 2012, the Nagoya Women's Marathon is certified by Guinness World Records as the largest women's marathon in the world and is a World Athletics Platinum Label race. All 2025 finishers will receive a beautiful tumbler from Baccarat, a French luxury lifestyle brand celebrating its 260th anniversary, as a memento of their achievement. Attracting much attention, the design of the finisher tumbler will be unveiled on a special stage at the Marathon Expo on the day before the race.

Enchanting festivities and elegant receptions, Baccarat has won over the elite. From the custom furniture made for the Maharajahs of India to the majestic "Tsar's" candelabra created for Nicholas II, the impressive collection of lighting fixtures for the Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul, the pieces commissioned by Napoleon III for his apartments in the Louvre and Tuileries, the refined creations for the Japanese imperial court, to the Juvisy service that has adorned the ceremonial tables of the Elysee Palace since 1899, Baccarat has cast its light around the world, establishing itself as the king of crystal.

Also Read | Arsenal vs Crystal Palace, Carabao Cup 2024-25 Live Streaming Online: How To Watch English League Cup Quarterfinal Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

- International entries open for the world's largest women's marathon, the Nagoya Women's Marathon 2025, to be held on March 9, 2025

- France's luxury brand Baccarat will congratulate all finishers with a special crystal tumbler.

- A virtual race will be held alongside the marathon, supporting "sustainable participation" for runners around the world

The 2025 event will feature a virtual race, the Nagoya Women's Online Marathon 2025, which originally started as an alternative way of event participation under the travel restrictions during the Covid-19 pandemic, providing a feasible and sustainable option for runners who are unable to visit Nagoya or Japan on race day or who wish to reduce their environmental footprint by traveling long distances. Participants of the virtual marathon who have completed running a total distance of 42.195 km on a smartphone application during the event period of February 9, 2025, to March 31, 2025, will receive the same finisher prizes as the Nagoya Women's Marathon 2025 by mail. Entries will be accepted from November 11th, 2024, to December 25th, 2024.

The Nagoya Women's Marathon Race Director commented: "We are delighted to open entries to international runners for Nagoya Women's Marathon 2025, recognised by Guinness World Records as the largest women's marathon in the world with over 20,000 participants. As a sport, running has the ability to bring together people from different countries, backgrounds and cultures and we look forward to opening our doors to runners from India, which has a growing runner community. Indian runners will receive a warm welcome in our beautiful city of Nagoya."

Entry for the Nagoya Women's Marathon 2025 - Overseas Runners

- Race Entry (Entries will be closed when it reaches the limitation)

10 a.m. on October 28th, 2024 - 11:59 p.m. on December 25th, 2024, Japan time

Entry for the Nagoya Women's Online Marathon 2025 (Virtual race/ First-come, first served)

- 10 a.m. on November 11th, 2024 - 11:59 p.m. on December 25th, 2024, Japan time

Event Period: 9:10 a.m. on Sunday, February 9, 2025 - 11:59 p.m. Monday, March 31, 2025, Japan time

For more information about the race entry, please visit the race's official website and click the ENTRY banner.

https://womens-marathon.nagoya/en/

For the Event Outline of the Nagoya Women's Marathon 2025, please visit:

https://womens-marathon.nagoya/en/outline/

For more information about the Nagoya Women's Marathon, please visit:

https://womens-marathon.nagoya/en/

About the Nagoya Women's Marathon

The Nagoya Women's Marathon is the largest women's marathon in the world, certified by Guinness World Records with 21,915 participants in 2018, held annually in March in Nagoya City, Japan. It was launched on March 11, 2012, with 13,114 participants, reformed from the Nagoya International Women's Marathon, the elite-only women's race known as the qualifying trial that had sent off many Japanese star athletes to the international competitions, including two Olympic gold medalists Naoko Takahashi and Mizuki Noguchi. It holds the World Athletics Platinum Label status and has now grown to an event of 20,000 participants. For playing a significant role in the increase of the women runner population in Japan, the race was awarded the International Olympic Committee Women and Sport Achievement Diploma in 2019, after receiving the Japan Olympic Committee Women and Sport Award in 2017.

For further information, please contact:

Nagoya Women's Marathon Administrative Office

1-6-1 Sannomaru, Naka-ku

Nagoya 460-8511 Japan

Email: nagoyawomensmarathon@gmail.com

Website: https://womens-marathon.nagoya/en/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)