Business News | World's Largest 5,211-kg Parad Shivling Created by Raghunath Guruji; Grand Pran Pratishtha Held in Haridwar

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 19: The three-day Pran Pratishtha (consecration ceremony) of the world's largest 5,211-kilogram Parad Shivling was successfully conducted at Shri Sai Shiv Ganga Dham in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, amid devotion, Vedic rituals, and a spiritually charged atmosphere. More than 2,000 devotees, seekers, saints, and distinguished guests from across India participated in the grand event.

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The massive Parad Shivling was created by Dhyan Guru Raghunath Guruji after nearly ten years of spiritual practice, research, and in-depth study of Parad science. Mercury, silver, gold, and extracts of 108 herbs were used in its creation. Spiritual scholars describe it as the world's largest Parad Shivling and a remarkable confluence of India's spiritual heritage, Parad science, and meditation traditions.

Beyond his spiritual work, Raghunath Guruji is also widely recognized as a renowned palmist and life guide who has counselled several prominent personalities from the film industry, business world, and public life. Over the years, he has guided celebrities including Bollywood actors Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon, as well as public figures such as Member of Parliament Raghav Chadha and actress Parineeti Chopra. His unique blend of spiritual wisdom, palmistry, meditation, and personal mentoring has earned him a respected place among both spiritual seekers and members of the entertainment industry.

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The Pran Pratishtha ceremony was held under the blessings of Guru Gorakhnath Maharaj's tradition, revered Pir Yogi Mahant Somnath Bapu of Girnar, and the guidance of Padma Bhushan Dr. Vijay Bhatkar. The event aimed to spread the message of world peace, human welfare, and positive energy.

Raghunath Guruji stated that the Shivling is not merely a religious symbol but a center for meditation, self-reflection, and positive consciousness. He added that the Shivling, created after years of research and spiritual practice, represents a message of human welfare and spiritual awakening. Earlier, in 2019, he had organized a grand Ashwamedh Yagya attended by nearly 10,000 people.

Known for his work across spirituality and personal transformation, Raghunath Guruji has built a following that extends beyond traditional religious circles. His interactions with actors, filmmakers, entrepreneurs, and political leaders have often highlighted the growing interest in spiritual guidance and holistic well-being among public figures. This unique connection with the entertainment industry has also made him a familiar name among film journalists and Bollywood observers.

Several eminent saints and dignitaries attended the ceremony, including Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Ji Maharaj, Shri Sudhanshu Ji Maharaj, Swami Kailashanand Giri Ji Maharaj, Swami Avdheshanand Giri Ji Maharaj, Swami Ravindra Puri Ji Maharaj, Shri Dinesh Chandra Ji, senior representatives of the Vishva Hindu Parishad, Sadhvi Ritambhara Ji, Acharya Manish Ji (HIIMS), MP Raghav Chadha, and State Minister and Ganga Sabha President Nitin Gautam.

Industrialist and social worker Rajeev Bansal played a significant role in organizing the event. He said, "I am a devotee of Sai Baba. By Baba's blessings, I received the opportunity to be a part of this divine mission. For me, this was an opportunity for service and devotion."

At the conclusion of the ceremony, Raghunath Guruji expressed gratitude to all saints, devotees, volunteers, and supporters. He specially acknowledged the contribution of Rajeev Bansal, whose dedicated efforts helped ensure the success of the grand event.

The success of the ceremony was also supported by Adarniya Dadashree, Manoj Toshniwal Family, Manoj Gohad, IG Takwale, Mamta Jiwal, Tarun Bhandari, Amit Agarwal, Ramesh Sanwarthiya, Dollarbhai Kotecha, Sudhir Agarwal, Raju Oswal, Jitendra Rathi, and many other devotees and well-wishers.

Alongside spiritual activities, Raghunath Guruji is actively involved in disability empowerment, women farmers' welfare, environmental awareness, and innovation-based social initiatives. Through DICCAI (Divyang Indian Chamber of Commerce & Industry), efforts are being made to promote self-employment and economic empowerment among persons with disabilities, with CEO Amit Agarwal playing a key role.

The event concluded with the message: "Meditation leads to Peace, Peace leads to Harmony, and Harmony leads to Global Welfare." Devotees described the ceremony as a historic confluence of spirituality, science, service, and human welfare.

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