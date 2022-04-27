New Delhi [India] April 27 (ANI/Mediawire): Aditi Hospital under the leadership of Dr Shailendra Patil a leading orthopaedic and joint replacement surgeon in Mumbai, is the first centre in Mumbai to introduce a 3rd generation Automated Robotic Arm Joint Replacement system. The centre was launched by Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis. As of today, CUVIS robotic system is the World's only active fully and Automatic robotic joint replacement system and Aditi Hospital is the first hospital in Mumbai to have such a system.

Knee replacement surgery has become very common among old arthritic knee patients in Mumbai and India. However, little do people know that even under the best orthopaedics, 10-20 per cent patients still don't get the desired relief post-surgery. Given how advanced the implants have become, most of the times it is the error in judgement to align the implant. Which is considered to be the primary reason for patients not getting the natural feel post TKR. Recent studies have shown that use of ROBOTIC's in joint replacement surgery is eliminating these errors in judgement and given excellent end results.

Most people who have undergone knee replacement surgery or are planning for one, are often, concerned with the longevity of surgery and implants used, with the assumption that a good knee implant will give better comfort and last longer. However, opting for a good knee implant is only half the story, the precision with which the knee implant is aligned is key to longer durability and comfort. Advanced joint Robot systems are known to provide pre-operative precise planning and also works to sub-millimetre precision in the Operation Theatre under the orthopaedic's expert hands.

Dr Shailendra Patil, a leading orthopaedic surgeon who has been practicing in Mumbai for the past 12 years, tells us that by introducing this CUVIS robot system he is able to provide precision to the level of sub-millimetre when installing the knee implant and correcting leg deformities, this results in much more natural feeling to the patient, reduces degradation of knee implant, which in turn increases the life of the implant while giving the patient a more comfortable and natural knee feeling and happy life. It also reduces blood loss during the surgery. Post-surgery most patients just go home in 2-3 days. The recovery time post-surgery is faster and requires less time and physiotherapy in most patients. Post surgery most patients can start walking after few hours of surgery and can go about their daily chores like going to the washroom in a few hours of surgery.

Dr Patil says that the robotic system gives the best result when coupled with golden knee implants. Which happens to be the best knee implant available today. This implant has a Titanium-Nitride/Zirconium nitride coating which makes it more durable and last almost 2-3 times longer than regular implants. It causes less reaction with the body, making it ideal for patients who have metal allergies. Dr Patil suggests this implant to most of his patients and has seen excellent results in patients who opted for Golden Knee Replacement. He believes that the durability and comfort offered by Golden knee implant, coupled with the precision of the robotic technique will give outcomes like never before.

Given the immense benefits of robotic surgery, people who have been recommended knee replacement surgery should also consider CUVIS automated Robotic arm Joint Replacement Surgery at Aditi Hospital. This robotic surgery provides very high precision. Due to which the surgical outcome is excellent and provides a good quality of life to the patient.

Very soon the CUVIS system will also be used for hip replacement and partial knee replacement surgery. Dr Patil already offers the revolutionary anatomical hip replacement surgery. This hip surgery has allowed young patients in their early twenties who were bedridden due to hip complications and could not undergo surgery to undergo hip surgery and to walk again. Previously, most hip implants were only recommended to patients above 30 year's old. Hence, these patients had to remain bed ridden and dependent on others till they turned 30. Anatomical hip replacement is widely used internationally even by some sports professionals as it gives a good range of motion, natural hip feeling as it Mimics Natural Hip anatomy, very low chances of Hip Dislocation, bone conserving and has a very much longer lifespan as compared to traditional implants. When installed with the precision of a robotic system patients can see improved quality of life and longer life for these implants. Giving patients peace of mind and happy pain-free life for a long time, which is what ever orthopaedic like Dr Patil strives to achieve.

Dr Shailendra Patil at Aditi Hospital, Mulund is the first orthopaedic to introduce the CUVIS robotic system. Which happens to be the most advanced robotic joint replacement system in Mumbai as on today. Under Dr Patil leadership Aditi Hospital, Mulund is transforming into a super-speciality hospital with state-of-the-art facilities like Robotic Joint replacement. CAT Scan etc. focused on providing excellent patients outcome.

For more Details Kindly Contact

https://www.roboticjointsreplacement.com

www.boneandjointcare.co.in

Email: boneandjointcare78@gmail.com

Phone: 836 902 6337 / 9820856789

Address: Bone and joint care center @ Aditi Hospital Mulund West

