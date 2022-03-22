Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 22 (ANI/PRNewswire): Woxsen University in partnership with Monmouth University, USA, launches the 'Woxsen-Monmouth Elevate Program'.

Initiated by the Student Wellness Cell in collaboration with Centre for International Relations, Woxsen University, this will be a six-month program focused on a host of deliverables towards the upliftment of the underprivileged school students of Telangana.

Elevate Program has come into existence with a strong vision to become a support system to the weaker sections of the society, in alignment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The program is also aligned to the ERS (Ethics, Responsibility & Sustainability) approach of leading international accreditation bodies such as AACSB, EFMD, and AMBA, of which Woxsen University holds prestigious memberships.

Another step towards contributing to the society and help build a better future for children, the Woxsen-Monmouth Elevate Program initiated its activities with 200+ children from 10 regions of the Telangana State - Kamkole, Buddhera, Lingampally, Digwal, Kohir, Melasangam, Ibrahimpur, Sadasivpet, and Zaheerabad.

The significance of the project can be understood through these projected outcomes:

Providing children with the resources they need to exercise their right to quality education

Reducing inequality in educational access

Providing children with an access to a global platform and opportunity

Raised awareness of children's well-being

Various steps are being taken in order to make a significant influence on society by improving the lives of children, ensuring that they have access to their basic Right to Education.

Fundraising Campaign

The Elevate Program begun with a Fundraising Campaign in which people donate towards providing children in need, with the opportunity to receive a basic education.

Those who wish to make a contribution please visit: https://bit.ly/Woxsen-Monmouth_ElevateProgram_Fundraising

Educational and Economic Aid

The Elevate Program's aim to provide educational and economic aid to the children comprises infrastructural support to the recipient school, recorded class lectures to aid the teaching facility, transportation facilities, sports materials and stationery to boost their learning, and assist them with Covid-Relief Measures.

Academics and Co-Curricular Activities

The elevate program aims to teach educational subjects apart from their regular school curriculum like English Language, Mathematics, and Financial Literacy.

Emphasis is also placed on encouraging students to learn life skills, building social dynamics, and computer foundations. The objective is to assist children learn concepts to be able to solve problems in an imaginative manner.

Developing co-curricular activities as well as the importance of wellness will provide children with creative opportunities to foster their out-of-the-box thinking.

Woxsen University looks forward to be the driving force for a positive impact.

Woxsen University, located in Hyderabad, is one of the first private universities of the state of Telangana. Renowned for its 200-acre state-of-the-art campus and infrastructure, Woxsen University provides new-age, disruptive programs in the fields of Business, Technology, Arts & Design, Architecture, Liberal Arts & Law. With 60+ Global Partner Universities and Strong Industry Connect, Woxsen is reckoned as one of the top universities for Academic Excellence and Global Edge.

Rank #13, All India Top 150 B-Schools by Times B-School Ranking 2022

Rank #16, All India Top Pvt. B-School, Business World 2021

