Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 24 (ANI/PRNewswire): Woxsen University announces the establishment of International Student Advisory Board (ISAB), consisting of students from Woxsen University and nominated students from Woxsen's partner varsities such as Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Universidad Externado de Colombia (Colombia), Pontifical Catholic University of Parana (Brazil), HHL Leipzig Graduate School of Management (Germany), Al Akhawayn University (Morocco). Woxsen University, in addition to its established International Advisory Board and the various modalities of professorship engagements at the global level, has now set a new vertical to engage the student community and absorb the best practices from the key stakeholders in an academic environment - The students and lifelong learners - in addition to a growing set of initiatives and operating centers.

ISAB is set to discuss international best practices, organise joint events for a global student community, develop joint initiatives decided by the board, voice student's opinions, give exposure to a vast international network of university candidates.

Additionally, Woxsen University has embraced multiculturalism by bringing onboard individuals engaged in diplomatic activities within India and across the globe through the newly formed 'Diplomats' Club', that serves as a diplomatic advisory board, inaugurated with the first episode of 'The House of Diplomats.' Trending topics of interest are discussed from a geo-political standpoint through this club. The House of Diplomats is complemented by another brand-new talk show termed 'India 2047', where the progress of country and the key pressing areas to be addressed are discussed by individuals occupying positions of strategic importance.

In the same pioneering spirit, Woxsen University continues to elevate the status quo of quality delivery by global academicians with guest lectures from Dr Mohanbir Sawhney, Kellog School of Management (USA); Dr Prasad Padmanabhan, St. Mary's University (USA); Dr Szucs Krisztian, Dr Tamas Sebestyen and Dr Zsolt Bedo, University of Pecs (Hungary); Dr Peter Bamberger, Tel Aviv University (Israel); Dr Jean-Luc Boulnois, Babson College (USA); Dr Carlos Scheel, Tecnologico de Monterrey (Mexico); Dr Pontus Warnestal, Hamlstad University (Sweden), among others.

The collaboration with global scholars is further pursued in the area of high-quality research with case study publication and articles released in ABDC-A, SCI and IEEE indexed journals.

Woxsen University, located in Hyderabad, is one of the first private universities of the state of Telangana, India. Renowned for its 200-acre state-of-the-art campus and infrastructure, Woxsen University offers new-age, disruptive programs in the fields of Business, Technology, Arts & Design, Architecture, Law, Liberal Arts & Humanities. With 92+ Global Partner Universities and Strong Industry Connect, Woxsen is reckoned as one of the top universities for Academic Excellence and Global Edge. Woxsen is Ranked #13, All India Top 150 B-Schools by Times B-School Ranking 2022, Rank #16, All India Top Pvt. B-School, BusinessWorld 2021 and features in India's Best B-Schools beyond IIMs by Dalal Street Investment Journal.

